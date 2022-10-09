Adidas stocks fall after review of Kanye West Yeezy partnership

Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared
Adidas put its relationship with Kanye West under review amid growing acrimony between the designer and his closest corporate partner, sending shares of the German sports company lower.
Adidas said on Thursday night it was reviewing the troubled Yeezy partnership after trying repeatedly to resolve the situation privately. The stock fell 3.2% in early Frankfurt trading Friday, approaching a six-year low...
