News

No load-shedding on Saturday, Eskom says

This will be the first day without load-shedding in 32 days

07 October 2022 - 16:10 Renee Bonorchis and Antony Sguazzin
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Eskom will suspend load-shedding, currently at 3,000MW, from 5am on Saturday, which will be the first time the outages have been eased in 32 days, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Power cuts will end due to lower anticipated weekend demand and adequate levels of emergency-generation reserves, Eskom said in a statement on Twitter.

Citizens are angry over the record power cuts and politicians are seeking to deflect blame for a crisis that’s been a quarter of a century in the making. 

Bloomberg

