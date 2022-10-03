The investment strategy is based on a bet that the rich world will increasingly face a lack of clean water
Eskom will suspend load-shedding, currently at 3,000MW, from 5am on Saturday, which will be the first time the outages have been eased in 32 days, according to Bloomberg calculations.
Power cuts will end due to lower anticipated weekend demand and adequate levels of emergency-generation reserves, Eskom said in a statement on Twitter.
Citizens are angry over the record power cuts and politicians are seeking to deflect blame for a crisis that’s been a quarter of a century in the making.
No load-shedding on Saturday, Eskom says
This will be the first day without load-shedding in 32 days
