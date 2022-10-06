×

News

Value of Porsche overtakes Volkswagen after split

06 October 2022 - 16:41 Christoph Rauwald and Ksenia Galouchko
The opening bell is displayed under a logo of German car manufacturer Porsche prior to Porsche's IPO at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, in this September 29 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH
The opening bell is displayed under a logo of German car manufacturer Porsche prior to Porsche's IPO at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, in this September 29 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Porsche became Europe’s most valuable carmaker a week after its initial public offering when its market capitalisation overtook parent Volkswagen. 

The German sports carmaker’s preferred shares were up 3.1% at €90.68 at 2.17pm in Frankfurt, giving it a market value of €82.7bn to edge past Volkswagen’s valuation of €78.6bn. VW sells about 10-million vehicles in a typical year compared to Porsche’s 300,000 deliveries.

Europe’s largest carmaker by revenue last week raised €9.4bn when Porsche, one of the group’s key profit contributors, returned to the stock market in what was the region’s biggest listing in a decade since miner Glencore.  

Porsche has bounced back this week after dipping below its IPO price on Monday amid broader market pressures and is now trading at about a 10% premium. The listing was priced at the top of the range amid high demand. 

The debut of the 911 maker was a bold move into public markets, which have been largely shut to IPOs for most of the year, with companies shying away from seeking new listings because of the European energy crisis, rising interest rates and record inflation. For Volkswagen, the share sale is raising funds to plough into its electrification push, while investors get a slice of an emotional brand akin to Ferrari, which also managed a successful separation from parent Fiat in 2015.

Bank of America, one of four global co-ordinators on Porsche’s IPO, propped up the stock in the post-listing days, purchasing shares from the date of the debut on September 29 to October 4, the bank said in a statement. 

Measures to stabilise Porsche’s share price were foreseen as part of the IPO process, and September inflation data, concerns about European energy supplies last week and a deteriorating geopolitical situation in Ukraine “made minor stabilisation measures necessary”, Volkswagen said.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Combustion engine parts makers must change or face extinction

Suppliers face a perilous few years where they must invest heavily in new machinery for EV transition
Companies
20 hours ago

GM’s vehicle sales leave rivals in the dust including Toyota

GM posts double-digit gain in third-quarter sales on improved supplies of hard-to-find computer chips, beating Toyota by some 30,000 vehicles
News
1 day ago

Chipmakers’ message for carmakers: Your turn to pay

It is a U-turn for automakers, who had previously relied on suppliers – or their suppliers – to source semiconductors
Companies
1 month ago
