Value of Porsche overtakes Volkswagen after split

Customers can spend up to £500 interest-free as shoppers battle high cost of living
The agency is smartly trying to harness its vital network and reclaim business it ceded to private companies
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Porsche became Europe’s most valuable carmaker a week after its initial public offering when its market capitalisation overtook parent Volkswagen.
The German sports carmaker’s preferred shares were up 3.1% at €90.68 at 2.17pm in Frankfurt, giving it a market value of €82.7bn to edge past Volkswagen’s valuation of €78.6bn. VW sells about 10-million vehicles in a typical year compared to Porsche’s 300,000 deliveries.
Europe’s largest carmaker by revenue last week raised €9.4bn when Porsche, one of the group’s key profit contributors, returned to the stock market in what was the region’s biggest listing in a decade since miner Glencore.
Porsche has bounced back this week after dipping below its IPO price on Monday amid broader market pressures and is now trading at about a 10% premium. The listing was priced at the top of the range amid high demand.
The debut of the 911 maker was a bold move into public markets, which have been largely shut to IPOs for most of the year, with companies shying away from seeking new listings because of the European energy crisis, rising interest rates and record inflation. For Volkswagen, the share sale is raising funds to plough into its electrification push, while investors get a slice of an emotional brand akin to Ferrari, which also managed a successful separation from parent Fiat in 2015.
Bank of America, one of four global co-ordinators on Porsche’s IPO, propped up the stock in the post-listing days, purchasing shares from the date of the debut on September 29 to October 4, the bank said in a statement.
Measures to stabilise Porsche’s share price were foreseen as part of the IPO process, and September inflation data, concerns about European energy supplies last week and a deteriorating geopolitical situation in Ukraine “made minor stabilisation measures necessary”, Volkswagen said.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Value of Porsche overtakes Volkswagen after split
Porsche became Europe’s most valuable carmaker a week after its initial public offering when its market capitalisation overtook parent Volkswagen.
The German sports carmaker’s preferred shares were up 3.1% at €90.68 at 2.17pm in Frankfurt, giving it a market value of €82.7bn to edge past Volkswagen’s valuation of €78.6bn. VW sells about 10-million vehicles in a typical year compared to Porsche’s 300,000 deliveries.
Europe’s largest carmaker by revenue last week raised €9.4bn when Porsche, one of the group’s key profit contributors, returned to the stock market in what was the region’s biggest listing in a decade since miner Glencore.
Porsche has bounced back this week after dipping below its IPO price on Monday amid broader market pressures and is now trading at about a 10% premium. The listing was priced at the top of the range amid high demand.
The debut of the 911 maker was a bold move into public markets, which have been largely shut to IPOs for most of the year, with companies shying away from seeking new listings because of the European energy crisis, rising interest rates and record inflation. For Volkswagen, the share sale is raising funds to plough into its electrification push, while investors get a slice of an emotional brand akin to Ferrari, which also managed a successful separation from parent Fiat in 2015.
Bank of America, one of four global co-ordinators on Porsche’s IPO, propped up the stock in the post-listing days, purchasing shares from the date of the debut on September 29 to October 4, the bank said in a statement.
Measures to stabilise Porsche’s share price were foreseen as part of the IPO process, and September inflation data, concerns about European energy supplies last week and a deteriorating geopolitical situation in Ukraine “made minor stabilisation measures necessary”, Volkswagen said.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Combustion engine parts makers must change or face extinction
GM’s vehicle sales leave rivals in the dust including Toyota
Chipmakers’ message for carmakers: Your turn to pay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chipmakers’ message for carmakers: Your turn to pay
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8bn second-quarter loss
Primary listing for Alibaba in Hong Kong could mean influx of new capital
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.