Peloton lays off staff for the fourth time this year

Peloton Interactive is laying off many employees for the fourth time this year. The group plans to start closing most of its retail stores in North America next year in its effort to save the struggling business, CEO Barry McCarthy told staff on Thursday.
The fitness technology company is cutting its workforce by about 500 globally, or 12%, leaving it with about 3,825 employees. McCarthy said the company is also cutting other operating expenses to reach break-even point on cash flow by the end of financial 2023.
“I know many of you will feel angry, frustrated and emotionally drained by today’s news, but please know this is a necessary step if we are going to save Peloton, and we are,” McCarthy said in a memo. “Our goal is to control our own destiny and assure the future viability of the business.”
Peloton told staff that the latest round of layoffs marks the “bulk of our restructuring work”. The company laid off about 2,800 employees in February, part of a shake-up that included McCarthy coming aboard as CEO. Peloton eliminated about 570 jobs in July as part of a move to outsource hardware manufacturing, and then an additional 800 people in August to further lower expenses.
And the cuts aren’t entirely over. The company plans to begin closing most of its retail stores in North America next year.
“We lost more than $100m on retail in 2021, which is why we must restructure this segment of the business,” McCarthy told staff. “Our commitment is to provide updates on which retail operations will be affected by this decision in the coming months as our analysis and negotiations with landlords progress.”
Peloton’s turnaround effort has yet to resonate with investors, who have sent the share price down almost 90% in the past year.
The company was a high flyer in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, when cooped-up customers sought out its exercise bikes and fitness classes.
Growth sputtered after consumers began returning to offices and gyms, and Peloton found itself with a glut of stock. The company tried to juice sales by offering its equipment through Amazon.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Hilton Worldwide Holdings. It also hiked prices on some equipment and unveiled a new rowing device.
McCarthy is counting on partnerships, sales of digital app subscriptions and a shift to pushing content to third-party devices to bring in more revenue.
“I know we can make Peloton a great comeback story if we continue to fight for it,” he told staff. “As I have said, this is not easy, but I’ve never been more confident in Peloton and where we are going.”
Here is the memo in full:
This will be a difficult day for approximately 500 global team members whose positions are being eliminated. I want to start by acknowledging them and thanking them for their many contributions to our company.
We are eliminating these positions and reducing other operating expenses, to reach break even cash flow by year-end FY23. Our goal is to control our own destiny and assure the future viability of the business.
I am acutely aware many of those affected by these changes aren’t just colleagues but are also close friends. I know many of you will feel angry, frustrated and emotionally drained by today’s news, but please know this is a necessary step if we are going to save Peloton, and we are.
With today’s announcement, the bulk of our restructuring work is complete.
The final building block, which I have previously outlined, is the Right-sizing of our retail footprint. We lost more than $100m on retail in 2021, which is why we must restructure this segment of the business. Our commitment is to provide updates on which retail operations will be affected by this decision in the coming months as our analysis and negotiations with landlords progress.
While today’s news is difficult to hear, let’s remind ourselves of the significant and purposeful changes we have made since the beginning of the year.
Together, we have:
• implemented a restructuring plan to variablise our cost structure and generate significant annual cost savings,
• secured $750m in financing as well as maintained a liquid cash balance of more than one billion dollars,
• simplified our operations by exiting owned-manufacturing in Taiwan,
• shifted our last mile delivery by expanding relationships with our third party partners,
• affirmed our pricing and premium brand positioning,
• entered into new partnerships with iconic retailers Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods, and
• introduced the Peloton Row, forever changing the rowing category.
Together, we have dramatically restructured Peloton’s business. You should be incredibly proud of what we have accomplished. This has not been easy. And, I want to reiterate how grateful I am to each of you for your hard work, contributions, and commitment to this company, our mission and our Members.
In closing, I want to offer my deepest gratitude to those who are directly affected by today’s actions. Twice in my career I’ve found myself in a similar situation. The first time was brutally hard. The second time I’d learned from the first. Resilience is a conscious choice. Sooner or later, we all get knocked down in life. But we all deal with setbacks in our own way. However you deal with it, don’t ever lose faith in yourself, and don’t ever stop getting up off the ground when you get knocked down.
I know we can make Peloton a great comeback story if we continue to fight for it. As I have said, this is not easy, but I’ve never been more confident in Peloton and where we are going.
Me to you. You to me. You to each other. And all of us to our members.
-Barry
