M&S offers digital credit as part of turnaround plan

Customers can spend up to £500 interest-free as shoppers battle high cost of living
Trouble at Swiss bank shows that many of the largest banks are too fragile and need more capital
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Marks & Spencer Group is starting to offer a digital credit account allowing customers to spend as much as £500 interest-free as shoppers battling the higher cost of living seek to postpone their payments.
Sparks Pay is available to customers who have signed up to the M&S Sparks loyalty programme and allows shoppers one-click purchases on the M&S website and app with deferred interest payments. Later, the annual interest rate is 23.9%.
Shoppers are increasingly buying on credit as the cost of living crisis pushes up the price of everything from food to fuel to electricity. The Bank of England said in September that consumer credit-card borrowing grew 13% in the year to August, the highest rate since 2005.
Budget grocery chain Iceland Foods has also started to offer interest-free loans to customers, allowing them to pay for their food in instalments. The offering has received tens of thousands of applications. Buy-now-pay-later options from the likes of Klarna and Afterpay, which are unregulated, are increasingly being used to buy essentials.
For M&S, this is part of the retailer’s turnaround efforts as it seeks to boost online sales, streamline its store portfolio and cut costs. In 2020, M&S relaunched its Sparks loyalty scheme as a digital program, and since then the membership has more than doubled to almost 16-million customers. M&S shoppers are buying more and more online with the website making up 34% of clothing and home sales.
Sparks Pay is a regulated account that will offer up to 76 days interest free on the first order and then the grace period will be shortened to up to 45 days for further purchases. M&S acts as the credit broker, while M&S Bank, a joint venture between HSBC Holdings and M&S, is the lender.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
M&S offers digital credit as part of turnaround plan
Marks & Spencer Group is starting to offer a digital credit account allowing customers to spend as much as £500 interest-free as shoppers battling the higher cost of living seek to postpone their payments.
Sparks Pay is available to customers who have signed up to the M&S Sparks loyalty programme and allows shoppers one-click purchases on the M&S website and app with deferred interest payments. Later, the annual interest rate is 23.9%.
Shoppers are increasingly buying on credit as the cost of living crisis pushes up the price of everything from food to fuel to electricity. The Bank of England said in September that consumer credit-card borrowing grew 13% in the year to August, the highest rate since 2005.
Budget grocery chain Iceland Foods has also started to offer interest-free loans to customers, allowing them to pay for their food in instalments. The offering has received tens of thousands of applications. Buy-now-pay-later options from the likes of Klarna and Afterpay, which are unregulated, are increasingly being used to buy essentials.
For M&S, this is part of the retailer’s turnaround efforts as it seeks to boost online sales, streamline its store portfolio and cut costs. In 2020, M&S relaunched its Sparks loyalty scheme as a digital program, and since then the membership has more than doubled to almost 16-million customers. M&S shoppers are buying more and more online with the website making up 34% of clothing and home sales.
Sparks Pay is a regulated account that will offer up to 76 days interest free on the first order and then the grace period will be shortened to up to 45 days for further purchases. M&S acts as the credit broker, while M&S Bank, a joint venture between HSBC Holdings and M&S, is the lender.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Google’s Russian unit fights to regain seized funds
Legal cannabis raises issues for US companies
Shell hit by crumbling margins in chemicals and refining
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Shell hit by crumbling margins in chemicals and refining
Cathay Pacific pilots quit after years of onerous quarantine demands
Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk remains on track, says judge
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.