×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

IMF warns world there may be more economic shocks ahead

The global economy could lose as much as $4-trillion in output over the next four years, says Kristalina Georgieva

06 October 2022 - 18:28 Jill Disis
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, the US, October 6 2022. Picture: TING SHEN/BLOOMBERG
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, the US, October 6 2022. Picture: TING SHEN/BLOOMBERG

The global economy is at increasing risk of recession and it could lose $4-trillion in output until 2026, a “massive setback” roughly equivalent to the size of Germany’s economy, International Monetary Fund MD Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday. 

The situation is “more likely to get worse than to get better,” Georgieva said in prepared remarks for an IMF event in Washington. She cited uncertainty that remains “extremely high” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic, and warned that “there could be even more economic shocks”.

The head of the lender of last resort spoke ahead of its annual meetings next week, when finance ministers and central bankers will converge on the US capital to seek solutions for global challenges such as persistent inflation, record debt that emerging developing nations are struggling to service, climate change and food security.

The IMF estimates countries accounting for about a third of the global economy will experience at least two consecutive quarters of contraction this or next year, Georgieva said.

“Even when growth is positive, it will feel like a recession because of shrinking real incomes and rising prices,” she added.

The IMF currently projects global economic growth of just 3.2% in 2022 and 2.9% in 2023. Georgieva said the latter estimate will be lowered next week. 

Georgieva called on policymakers to “stay the course” to bring down inflation as a means of stabilising economies.

“As painful as that may be this is the right thing to do. Even if the economy slows down as a result,” she said.

She also warned that the cost of a policy misstep will be high. 

“Not tightening enough would cause inflation to become deanchored and entrenched — which would require future interest rates to be much higher and more sustained, causing massive harm on growth and massive harm on people,” she said. “On the other hand, tightening monetary policy too much and too fast — and doing so in a synchronised manner across countries — could push many economies into prolonged recession.” 

The combination of a strong dollar and higher interest rates is hitting emerging-market economies with weak fundamentals, making it more expensive for them to service their debt, Georgieva said. 

Speaking in a separate interview on CNBC, Georgieva reiterated calls for creditors to restructure the debt of vulnerable nations and that China — the world’s largest bilateral lender — participate in these processes. 

“It’s in their interest that we prevent a wave of defaults,” the IMF chief said. 

Other priorities include deploying “temporary” and “targeted” fiscal measures focused on lower-income households, and supporting emerging markets, the IMF chief said at the Georgetown event. 

Georgieva also cautioned against “fragmentation” and urged stronger international co-operation, particularly in addressing issues of food insecurity and climate change. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

IMF lambastes Britain for its ‘excessive’ tax cuts

Washington-based lender adds its voice to damning criticism of UK’s latest strategy to deal with its emmbattled economy
News
1 week ago

Trade body warns of unrest as economic growth remains poor in SA and Africa

An Unctad report notes the weak growth trajectory of Africa’s three largest economies, Nigeria, Egypt and SA, which together account for about 60% of ...
World
3 days ago

IMF team heads to Ghana to discuss $3bn loan programme

Fitch downgrades Ghana’s credit rating over possible debt restructuring
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ten more days until load-shedding eases a bit, ...
News
2.
Mantashe says hunger kills faster than fossil ...
News
3.
Finance giants react to biggest Opec+ production ...
News
4.
Trying to get by without crying — tweeps on ...
News
5.
Theatre-owner Ambassador eyes direct lending deal ...
News

Related Articles

World Bank says taming runaway inflation is SA’s biggest challenge

Economy

Just keep calm, Credit Suisse bosses urge

Opinion

Godongwana warns of intensifying risks to economy

National

IMF lambastes Britain for its ‘excessive’ tax cuts

News

World Bank loan to help Eskom repurpose Komati

National

IMF weighs increased access to emergency aid over food shocks

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.