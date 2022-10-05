Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk remains on track, says judge

Twitter employees consider working for a man who has publicly disparaged their company and leadership
The agency is smartly trying to harness its vital network and reclaim business it ceded to private companies
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
The trial in Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk is still due to begin on October 17 because the court has not yet received an agreement from the parties to put the case on hold, the Delaware judge overseeing the matter said in a letter on Wednesday.
On Monday, Musk revived his bid to buy Twitter at his original offer price of $54.20 a share. The billionaire had quit the accord in July and Twitter sued in Delaware Chancery Court to force him to go forward with the purchase.
Twitter said on Tuesday that it received Musk’s revived offer and intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, without commenting specifically on how it will respond to Musk. That same day, the judge asked both sides to come back to her with a proposal on how the case can now proceed.
“The parties have not filed a stipulation to stay this action, nor has any party moved for a stay,” Judge Kathaleen St J McCormick said in the Wednesday letter. “I, therefore, continue to press on towards our trial set to begin on October 17 2022.”
She went on to order Musk and his legal team to produce additional discovery in the case and criticised them for not properly turning over communications that could be evidence in Twitter’s lawsuit, although she declined to impose any penalty at this time. She said that that the absence of text messages from two periods in May and June suggests that Musk used “other information channels not captured by text records” such as iMessage or Signal.
While Musk said he never used Signal to communicate about the transaction after an exchange with venture capitalist Marc Andreessen in April, Signal messages with top aide Jared Birchall seem to suggest that Musk continued to use the service after that and used its auto-delete function, the judge said in the letter.
“I am forced to conclude that it is likely that defendants’ custodians permitted the automatic deletion of responsive Signal communications between them and possibly others, and that those communications are irretrievably lost,” the judge said.
“At this stage, it is unclear to me whether deletions occurred when defendants were under a duty to preserve documents. If defendants deleted documents after they were under a duty to preserve, some remedy is appropriate, but the appropriate remedy is unclear to me at this stage.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk remains on track, says judge
Musk has revived his bid to buy Twitter at his original offer price, but the court has not yet received word to put the case on hold
The trial in Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk is still due to begin on October 17 because the court has not yet received an agreement from the parties to put the case on hold, the Delaware judge overseeing the matter said in a letter on Wednesday.
On Monday, Musk revived his bid to buy Twitter at his original offer price of $54.20 a share. The billionaire had quit the accord in July and Twitter sued in Delaware Chancery Court to force him to go forward with the purchase.
Twitter said on Tuesday that it received Musk’s revived offer and intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, without commenting specifically on how it will respond to Musk. That same day, the judge asked both sides to come back to her with a proposal on how the case can now proceed.
“The parties have not filed a stipulation to stay this action, nor has any party moved for a stay,” Judge Kathaleen St J McCormick said in the Wednesday letter. “I, therefore, continue to press on towards our trial set to begin on October 17 2022.”
She went on to order Musk and his legal team to produce additional discovery in the case and criticised them for not properly turning over communications that could be evidence in Twitter’s lawsuit, although she declined to impose any penalty at this time. She said that that the absence of text messages from two periods in May and June suggests that Musk used “other information channels not captured by text records” such as iMessage or Signal.
While Musk said he never used Signal to communicate about the transaction after an exchange with venture capitalist Marc Andreessen in April, Signal messages with top aide Jared Birchall seem to suggest that Musk continued to use the service after that and used its auto-delete function, the judge said in the letter.
“I am forced to conclude that it is likely that defendants’ custodians permitted the automatic deletion of responsive Signal communications between them and possibly others, and that those communications are irretrievably lost,” the judge said.
“At this stage, it is unclear to me whether deletions occurred when defendants were under a duty to preserve documents. If defendants deleted documents after they were under a duty to preserve, some remedy is appropriate, but the appropriate remedy is unclear to me at this stage.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Elon Musk does U-turn before trial and revives $44bn bid for Twitter
Twitter buy will accelerate development of Musk’s ‘everything app’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Musk’s peace plan tweets draw Ukrainian fire
Goal is to make a useful humanoid as quickly as possible, says Musk
Elon Musk’s lawyers accuse SEC of ‘muzzling’ him
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.