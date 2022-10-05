Ministers recommend producing 2-million barrels less a day to halt a slide in oil prices
Ambassador Theatre Group, which owns venues in the West End and Broadway, is looking to refinance its debt with a direct lending deal worth as much as £1.2bn.
The entertainment business, backed by Providence Equity Partners, is speaking to direct-lending firms about the potential refinancing, according to people familiar with the matter, who are not authoriSed to speak publicly. No deal has yet been struck, the people said.
Spokespeople for Providence Equity Partners and Ambassador Theatre Group declined to comment.
Private lenders have won some large deals in 2022, while a rout in the high-yield and leveraged-loan markets has made investment banks more cautious about underwriting buyouts. Among the biggest examples, a group of direct lenders provided nearly €1.5bn of debt backing a buyout of CordenPharma, while the purchasers of Swedish medical freight firm Envirotainer also turned to private credit for a unitranche loan worth as much as €850m.
Founded in 1992, Ambassador Theatre Group owns and operates 58 venues including the Lyceum Theatre in London’s West End and the Lyric Theatre in New York, as well as operating ticketing platforms.
Theatre-owner Ambassador eyes direct lending deal of up to £1.2bn
Ambassador Theatre Group owns and operates 58 venues including the Lyceum Theatre in London’s West End
Bloomberg
