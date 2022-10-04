Transnet workers threaten to strike after rejecting wage offer

Samsung is the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue, but its foundry business is playing catch-up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
As the Google billionaire’s Kitty Hawk project winds down, it’s worth remembering that moonshots really are long shots
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Workers at state-owned freight logistics group Transnet plan to embark on a wide-scale strike following a deadlock in wage talks. Workers have rejected a 1.5% increase across the board.
The industrial action is scheduled to begin on Thursday where members of the United National Transport Union (Untu), representing 60% of Transnet's more than 55 000-strong workforce will down tools, possibly affecting the company's operations.
The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said its members would embark on a strike from October 10.
Transnet is a key role player in SA’s economy. The rail operator's 31,000km rail infrastructure is used to ferry essential commodities such as coal and iron ore. However, in recent years it has been damaged by vandalism and theft, forcing many companies to transport goods via roads instead of railways, causing revenue losses to not only Transnet, but also clients.
Unions across various sectors have been demanding above-inflation increases, citing the rising cost of living. SA’s inflation rate is at 7.6%.
Transnet says its offer of 1.5% across the board and a one-off payment of R10,000, which would increase its annual wage bill by R950m, is reasonable given the company’s financial and operational challenges.
“Transnet has applied to the CCMA to convene conciliation discussions over the current wage negotiations," it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Untu general secretary Cobus van Vuuren says Transnet wage proposals are silent on critical issues such as medical aid and housing allowances and increases in consumer inflation, prompting the union to act on the strike certificate issued in August.
“It is an insult to our members who have put everything on the line to help this company get back on track,” Van Vuuren said.
“The disruption that will occur if our people will have to take to the streets on the daily functioning of the economy would be severe. Transnet and its shareholders must provide a salary increase offer that is aligned with the increased cost of living,” he said.
maekot@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Transnet workers threaten to strike after rejecting wage offer
The United National Transport Union, representing 60% of Transnet's more than 55 000-strong workforce, will down tools
Workers at state-owned freight logistics group Transnet plan to embark on a wide-scale strike following a deadlock in wage talks. Workers have rejected a 1.5% increase across the board.
The industrial action is scheduled to begin on Thursday where members of the United National Transport Union (Untu), representing 60% of Transnet's more than 55 000-strong workforce will down tools, possibly affecting the company's operations.
The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said its members would embark on a strike from October 10.
Transnet is a key role player in SA’s economy. The rail operator's 31,000km rail infrastructure is used to ferry essential commodities such as coal and iron ore. However, in recent years it has been damaged by vandalism and theft, forcing many companies to transport goods via roads instead of railways, causing revenue losses to not only Transnet, but also clients.
Unions across various sectors have been demanding above-inflation increases, citing the rising cost of living. SA’s inflation rate is at 7.6%.
Transnet says its offer of 1.5% across the board and a one-off payment of R10,000, which would increase its annual wage bill by R950m, is reasonable given the company’s financial and operational challenges.
“Transnet has applied to the CCMA to convene conciliation discussions over the current wage negotiations," it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Untu general secretary Cobus van Vuuren says Transnet wage proposals are silent on critical issues such as medical aid and housing allowances and increases in consumer inflation, prompting the union to act on the strike certificate issued in August.
“It is an insult to our members who have put everything on the line to help this company get back on track,” Van Vuuren said.
“The disruption that will occur if our people will have to take to the streets on the daily functioning of the economy would be severe. Transnet and its shareholders must provide a salary increase offer that is aligned with the increased cost of living,” he said.
maekot@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.