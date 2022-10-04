×

Mantashe says hunger kills faster than fossil fuels

Energy minister tells Africa Oil Week that SA is aware of the dangers of fossil fuels but transition to a low-carbon economy must include energy security, economic growth and jobs

04 October 2022 - 20:10 Paul Burkhardt
Energy minister Gwede Mantashe speaks at the Africa Oil Week conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town, October 4 2022. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS/REUTERS
Energy minister Gwede Mantashe speaks at the Africa Oil Week conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town, October 4 2022. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS/REUTERS

SA is aware of the dangers of fossil fuels, “but hunger will kill us faster”, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said at an oil conference in Cape Town on Tuesday.

While the continent’s most industrialised nation must transition to cleaner energies, Mantashe has championed coal and other fossil fuels. SA generates more than 80% of its electricity from coal, although the development of privately funded renewable power projects is starting to gain momentum.

The industry has also been bolstered by soaring prices after Russia squeezed gas flows to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine, boosting demand for its coal exports. Weaning the country off coal is viewed as a litmus test of global climate deals, but the ANC is concerned about the impact on jobs and economic growth.

Mantashe is also encouraging investment in hydrocarbons following discoveries off the coast of SA and Namibia. 

“Africa’s oil and gas resources can help accelerate and guarantee the continent’s energy security,” Mantashe said at the Africa Oil Week conference.

At the same time, SA is committed to decarbonisation, the minister said. “Transition to a low-carbon economy must include energy security, regard for human lives and sustainability, job security and economic growth.”

