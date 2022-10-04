Kwarteng’s move the last straw for UK’s pension funds

Shares in social media platform skyrocket on the news, and trading has since been halted
If Rome wasn’t built in a day, neither was the turmoil in the UK’s pension fund industry. While hardly anyone gave what seemed like a staid industry any thought before chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled his fiscal plans last month, a careful scrutiny of the past years will show that a potent landmine had, in fact, been planted long ago.
At the heart of the trouble was the recent surge in gilt yields, particularly at the long end. For instance, the yield on 30-year gilts climbed more than 100 basis points in just a few days after Kwarteng unveiled his now notorious “mini budget” — almost three times the increase that we saw in the whole of 2021.
Many in the market were at a loss to explain the fierce sell-off, especially considering that Prime Minister Liz Truss had flagged much of what was to come in Kwarteng’s blueprint in the run-up to the Tory leadership election. And therein lies the rub.
To understand what was really at work, an understanding of liability-driven investments (LDI) may be useful. Typically, pension funds and life insurers owe their beneficiaries promised sums in the future, which represent a “liability” on their books. For this given level of liability, they manage their assets, which range from bonds to stocks and everything in between. Since government bonds are considered the safest assets, it shouldn’t be surprising that LDI funds typically hold them by the dozen.
Before 2022, interest rates globally were extremely low or even negative, which posed a huge problem for LDI funds. That’s because as rates fell, a key metric that LDI investors use — the funding ratio — likely declined below 1. (If assets match liabilities, the ratio would be 1, meaning the LDI is fully funded. A ratio below 1 would mean underfunding.)
Low interest rates meant that the fair value of liabilities that were due in the future were extremely high. So the typical pension fund didn’t have enough assets in its portfolio to match its liabilities (A sum of £1m discounted at, say, 5% may be valued at just £20m, which will surge to £50m when rates fall to 2%.) Most pension funds would find it hard to match the valuation of their liabilities with equivalent assets when yields plunge that low, and that was the state of play for much of the period between the global financial crisis and the pandemic.
To keep their funding ratios on an even keel, some LDIs turned to leveraged derivatives. Typically, one of the most common derivatives to improve the ratio is an interest rate swap, and someone who opts to “receive” a fixed-rate swap will face losses as interest rates rise. When rates shot through the roof late last month by a whole lot and all of a sudden, LDIs holding those leveraged derivatives had to post collateral. As Allison Schrager puts it, the logistical challenge of coming up with enough collateral so fast made it impossible. Soon, chaos ensued, and the Bank of England had to step in to buy long-dated gilts — even if only temporarily.
Clearly, years of low interest rates forced LDIs to seek refuge in leveraged derivatives. Together, those two factors proved to be a combustible combination, one which was poised to blow up some day. Kwarteng just provided the spark.
Kwarteng’s move the last straw for UK’s pension funds
Years of low interest rates forced liability-driven investments to seek refuge in leveraged derivatives
