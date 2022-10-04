×

News

HSBC mulls selling Canadian operations

The lender has instructed investment bankers at JPMorgan Chase to sound out buyers, according to a person familiar with the matter

04 October 2022 - 16:37 Harry Wilson and Tom Metcalf
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

HSBC is exploring a sale of its operations in Canada, the latest move to streamline the lender that is seeking to head off a call by its largest shareholder to split up.

A potential sale of HSBC’s 100% equity stake in HSBC Bank Canada is among the options being explored, the lender said in a statement. The review is at an early stage and no decisions have been made, the bank said.

“We are currently reviewing our strategic options with respect to our wholly owned subsidiary in Canada,” HSBC said in a statement. “HSBC regularly reviews its businesses in all its markets.”

The lender has instructed investment bankers at JPMorgan Chase to sound out buyers, according to a person familiar with the matter. Sky News reported the news earlier.

A disposal of the Canadian unit could reap nearly $10bn, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. HSBC’s shares rose on the news and were up 3.4% before midday in London.

Canadian operations

The British lender has had operations in Canada since 1981, according to its website. HSBC Bank Canada is the seventh largest bank overall in the country and operates more than 130 branches countrywide.

Canada accounted for about 4% of HSBC’s pretax profit and 3% of its global customer accounts at the end of last year, the bank said in its annual report. The firm’s Canadian operations produced $768m of pretax profit, most of which was from commercial banking.

While Canada is a relatively small part of HSBC’s overall business, it was the third-largest contributor to the company’s commercial banking profits in 2021 behind the UK and Hong Kong and ahead of markets such as mainland China, the US and India.

The bank employed 5,348 staff in its Canadian unit at the end of 2012, according to accounts filed by the business. HSBC Bank Canada provides the full suite of the bank’s services, including retail and commercial banking, as well as wealth management and investment banking.

The news comes as HSBC tries to fight off calls from shareholder Ping An Insurance, which has argued for a break-up of the bank. HSBC has fought back against the Chinese insurer and has said that there is little merit in spinning out its Asian operations.

HSBC is amid its own turnaround that is focused on building up its position in Asia, particularly in wealth management, while culling operations no longer deemed relevant. The bank has already sold off units in the US, France and Greece.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

