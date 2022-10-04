Creaking power grids put EV demands in the spotlight

Shares in social media platform skyrocket on the news, and trading has since been halted
As the Google billionaire’s Kitty Hawk project winds down, it’s worth remembering that moonshots really are long shots
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
California recently asked homeowners to reduce electricity consumption to help avoid blackouts as temperatures soared and the power system struggled to keep up. The plea was effective, with consumers temporarily dialling back demand enough to keep the lights on across the state. But these sorts of close calls are the stuff of nightmares for system operators, and this specific brush with near-disaster had a new element that caught a lot of attention: a call to electric vehicle owners to avoid charging during peak demand hours.
Invariably, this was pounced on by critics as proof that California’s just-announced plan to phase out sales of new combustion vehicles by 2035 was doomed to fail. “How can the state electrify the vehicle fleet if it can barely keep the lights on?” went the refrain.
These types of discussions get emotional quickly, so it’s worth stepping back a bit to look at the data on how much electricity consumption EVs really add.
By the end the year, there will be about 27-million plug-in passenger vehicles on the road globally. Based on average driving distances, vehicle efficiencies in different countries, segment sales, the split between full electrics and plug-in hybrids and a few of other factors, BloombergNEF (BNEF) estimates that global electricity demand from these EVs will be about 60 terawatt-hours this year. (1)
How should we best think about that number? One way is to compare it to global electricity demand, which will be about 28,000 TWh this year, so EVs will add about 0.2% to the total. The global passenger EV fleet thus consumes a similar amount of electricity as Singapore.
EV adoption in large parts of the world is still just getting started, so this comparison with global generation now isn’t totally fair. What about Norway, where EVs are already more than 20% of all cars on the road and are covering more distance than their combustion counterparts?
Rapid adoption
There, EVs are adding about 1.4% to total electricity demand. That’s still small, but Norway is a special case. It has very high per capita electricity consumption because it’s cold, there’s a lot of electric heating and a lot of electrified industrial processes, so the denominator is big.
At BNEF, we’re expecting rapid EV adoption in the next two decades, so this picture will change. Our annual EV Outlook has two main scenarios: one that assumes market forces are the main driver of adoption and that no new policies get implemented, and another that assumes every country in the world gets on track for net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.
In the first case, which we dubbed the economic transition scenario, battery-electric vehicles represent three-quarters of global passenger vehicle sales by 2040. In the net zero scenario, they have almost completely taken over the market in the early 2030s.
People may quibble with the specific sales penetration rates in those scenarios, and that’s fine — there’s plenty of room for healthy debate. But if we use those two points as a reference, there will be about 730-million passenger EVs in 2040 — about half the total fleet — and increase global electricity demand by about 7% in the first scenario. In the net zero scenario, there are more than a billion EVs on the road then, adding about 9%.
Not all EVs are cars. Adding electric buses, trucks and other vehicles into the mix boosts the numbers a bit further, adding about 11%-15% to global electricity demand in 2040 under the two scenarios. (2)
Modest addition
It gets more interesting if we break this down to a country level. In China, where overall electricity demand is still growing quickly, EVs of all types add about 11% to demand in 2040 in the economic transition scenario. For Europe, it’s closer to 22%, while for India they’re adding just a tiny sliver.
In some wealthy countries, EVs are what’s keeping electricity demand from falling, while in emerging economies they make a modest addition to steady expected increases in overall electricity demand. Playing it out even further, electrifying almost all of road transport by 2050 in the net zero scenario would add about 27% to global electricity demand.
In 2021, China generated 983 TWh of electricity from wind and solar, 25 times more than the global passenger EV fleet used. China added about 255 TWh of new wind and solar generation to its energy mix in 2021, meaning its newly installed renewable generation produced more than six times what the entire global passenger EV fleet — built up over many years — consumed.
Integrating EVs into the power system will still require careful planning, incentives for off-peak charging to reduce peak demand, and localised grid reinforcement in many places. As a share of global electricity demand, though, the contribution will still be very modest for quite a few years.
(1) This is probably an overestimate, because China’s urban EVs are covering less distance than expected and doing so more efficiently. Estimates will be updated with the latest China Electricity Council data early next year.
(2) For illustration purposes, this net zero scenario assumes no addition electrification of cooking, heating or industrial processes.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Creaking power grids put EV demands in the spotlight
Integrating plug-in cars into the power system will require careful planning. But the world will be able to go electric and keep the lights on
California recently asked homeowners to reduce electricity consumption to help avoid blackouts as temperatures soared and the power system struggled to keep up. The plea was effective, with consumers temporarily dialling back demand enough to keep the lights on across the state. But these sorts of close calls are the stuff of nightmares for system operators, and this specific brush with near-disaster had a new element that caught a lot of attention: a call to electric vehicle owners to avoid charging during peak demand hours.
Invariably, this was pounced on by critics as proof that California’s just-announced plan to phase out sales of new combustion vehicles by 2035 was doomed to fail. “How can the state electrify the vehicle fleet if it can barely keep the lights on?” went the refrain.
These types of discussions get emotional quickly, so it’s worth stepping back a bit to look at the data on how much electricity consumption EVs really add.
By the end the year, there will be about 27-million plug-in passenger vehicles on the road globally. Based on average driving distances, vehicle efficiencies in different countries, segment sales, the split between full electrics and plug-in hybrids and a few of other factors, BloombergNEF (BNEF) estimates that global electricity demand from these EVs will be about 60 terawatt-hours this year. (1)
How should we best think about that number? One way is to compare it to global electricity demand, which will be about 28,000 TWh this year, so EVs will add about 0.2% to the total. The global passenger EV fleet thus consumes a similar amount of electricity as Singapore.
EV adoption in large parts of the world is still just getting started, so this comparison with global generation now isn’t totally fair. What about Norway, where EVs are already more than 20% of all cars on the road and are covering more distance than their combustion counterparts?
Rapid adoption
There, EVs are adding about 1.4% to total electricity demand. That’s still small, but Norway is a special case. It has very high per capita electricity consumption because it’s cold, there’s a lot of electric heating and a lot of electrified industrial processes, so the denominator is big.
At BNEF, we’re expecting rapid EV adoption in the next two decades, so this picture will change. Our annual EV Outlook has two main scenarios: one that assumes market forces are the main driver of adoption and that no new policies get implemented, and another that assumes every country in the world gets on track for net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.
In the first case, which we dubbed the economic transition scenario, battery-electric vehicles represent three-quarters of global passenger vehicle sales by 2040. In the net zero scenario, they have almost completely taken over the market in the early 2030s.
People may quibble with the specific sales penetration rates in those scenarios, and that’s fine — there’s plenty of room for healthy debate. But if we use those two points as a reference, there will be about 730-million passenger EVs in 2040 — about half the total fleet — and increase global electricity demand by about 7% in the first scenario. In the net zero scenario, there are more than a billion EVs on the road then, adding about 9%.
Not all EVs are cars. Adding electric buses, trucks and other vehicles into the mix boosts the numbers a bit further, adding about 11%-15% to global electricity demand in 2040 under the two scenarios. (2)
Modest addition
It gets more interesting if we break this down to a country level. In China, where overall electricity demand is still growing quickly, EVs of all types add about 11% to demand in 2040 in the economic transition scenario. For Europe, it’s closer to 22%, while for India they’re adding just a tiny sliver.
In some wealthy countries, EVs are what’s keeping electricity demand from falling, while in emerging economies they make a modest addition to steady expected increases in overall electricity demand. Playing it out even further, electrifying almost all of road transport by 2050 in the net zero scenario would add about 27% to global electricity demand.
In 2021, China generated 983 TWh of electricity from wind and solar, 25 times more than the global passenger EV fleet used. China added about 255 TWh of new wind and solar generation to its energy mix in 2021, meaning its newly installed renewable generation produced more than six times what the entire global passenger EV fleet — built up over many years — consumed.
Integrating EVs into the power system will still require careful planning, incentives for off-peak charging to reduce peak demand, and localised grid reinforcement in many places. As a share of global electricity demand, though, the contribution will still be very modest for quite a few years.
(1) This is probably an overestimate, because China’s urban EVs are covering less distance than expected and doing so more efficiently. Estimates will be updated with the latest China Electricity Council data early next year.
(2) For illustration purposes, this net zero scenario assumes no addition electrification of cooking, heating or industrial processes.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
SA buyers show increased appetite for electrified cars
Dithering over EVs could cost SA its crown as Africa’s vehicle hub, Naamsa warns
Tesla’s global car deliveries hit a record but miss forecasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mercedes upbeat over EV sales but laments bars such as high import duties
Green regulations put pressure on auto suppliers
Is the electric vehicle story just a pipe dream?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.