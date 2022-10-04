Citi warns charities face funding crisis

Unfathomable that her daughters should grow up with fewer rights than she had, says former Meta boss
As the Google billionaire’s Kitty Hawk project winds down, it’s worth remembering that moonshots really are long shots
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Plunging markets, rising inflation and increasing need for services add up to a “triple squeeze for charities” that will create a “crisis” for the sector in 2022 and beyond, according to a new Citigroup report.
“In the face of increased demand, charities face higher costs and higher risks that their funding will decline,” researchers at the bank wrote in a report on global philanthropy trends.
Nonprofits are facing trouble despite receiving about $550bn in donations annually, according to Citi. The bank “conservatively estimates” the philanthropic sector sit on $2.4-trillion in assets globally, greater than the amount controlled by all but the very largest money managers.
While the pandemic prompted a wave of generosity in 2020, charitable donations have stagnated more recently. Giving in Canada and the UK dropped last year, and in the US it failed to keep up with inflation. This year’s trends are even more troubling, Citi warned.
“Inflation and worries about the economy have already started to impact individual giving and this trend may persist in 2022 if these issues are not resolved,” according to the report, whose contributors included senior research associate Amy Thompson and Andrew Pitt, head of research for Citi's institutional clients group.
Meanwhile, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis have put additional strain on a sector “already stretched from supporting the pandemic recovery.”
The US accounts for the majority of assets earmarked for the needy, and in recent years wealthy Americans have been urged to give more from foundations and other funds that have already reaped charitable tax breaks. However, a Bloomberg News analysis found a small but growing number of foundations are exploiting a strategy that allows charitable money to sit indefinitely.
In recent years, millionaires and billionaires from all over the US have sent more than $4bn from foundations to large sponsors of donor-advised funds rather than directly to the needy, Bloomberg estimates.
The Biden administration and bipartisan groups of legislators have proposed plugging the loophole. But groups including financial firms that manage donor-advised fund assets have opposed new regulations, arguing they could backfire by restricting giving.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Citi warns charities face funding crisis
Plunging markets, rising inflation and increasing need for services add up to a “triple squeeze for charities” that will create a “crisis” for the sector in 2022 and beyond, according to a new Citigroup report.
“In the face of increased demand, charities face higher costs and higher risks that their funding will decline,” researchers at the bank wrote in a report on global philanthropy trends.
Nonprofits are facing trouble despite receiving about $550bn in donations annually, according to Citi. The bank “conservatively estimates” the philanthropic sector sit on $2.4-trillion in assets globally, greater than the amount controlled by all but the very largest money managers.
While the pandemic prompted a wave of generosity in 2020, charitable donations have stagnated more recently. Giving in Canada and the UK dropped last year, and in the US it failed to keep up with inflation. This year’s trends are even more troubling, Citi warned.
“Inflation and worries about the economy have already started to impact individual giving and this trend may persist in 2022 if these issues are not resolved,” according to the report, whose contributors included senior research associate Amy Thompson and Andrew Pitt, head of research for Citi's institutional clients group.
Meanwhile, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis have put additional strain on a sector “already stretched from supporting the pandemic recovery.”
The US accounts for the majority of assets earmarked for the needy, and in recent years wealthy Americans have been urged to give more from foundations and other funds that have already reaped charitable tax breaks. However, a Bloomberg News analysis found a small but growing number of foundations are exploiting a strategy that allows charitable money to sit indefinitely.
In recent years, millionaires and billionaires from all over the US have sent more than $4bn from foundations to large sponsors of donor-advised funds rather than directly to the needy, Bloomberg estimates.
The Biden administration and bipartisan groups of legislators have proposed plugging the loophole. But groups including financial firms that manage donor-advised fund assets have opposed new regulations, arguing they could backfire by restricting giving.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for growth
Porsche blockbuster IPO no panacea for Europe’s market slump
Citigroup plans to shut its UK retail bank
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.