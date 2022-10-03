How load-shedding disrupts basic services

Biden says it is likely to rank among the most destructive storms in US history
SA is in the throes of its worst power cuts on record as breakdowns at Eskom plants reach unprecedented levels.
Here are how some of the country’s crucial services have been affected:
Healthcare
Most hospitals have backup electricity, but generators do not always kick in immediately and sometimes they malfunction, placing patients at risk. Among the most vulnerable are those in intensive care and babies in incubators. State facilities have burnt through their budgets because they have had to run their generators for longer than anticipated and they intend to ask the National Treasury for additional funding, according to health minister Joe Phaahla.
Water and sanitation
Municipal and provincial authorities and water utilities have urged consumers to cut back on their water usage because the lack of electricity means pump stations cannot always operate at full capacity. Generators have been fitted at most wastewater and sewage-treatment plants, though the risk of spills is high if they malfunction.
Mobile telecommunications
Cellphone companies have invested a fortune in batteries and generators for their towers, but the backup electricity they provide is not always sufficient to last through extended blackouts. Stop-start outages also mean batteries cannot fully recharge and shorten their lifespans. As a result, cellphones signals are not always reliable.
Crime prevention
The blackouts make it easier for criminals to operate undetected, and harder and more dangerous for the police to apprehend them. Insurance companies have reported an increase in claims for car and home break-ins. Private security companies have warned that battery backups on alarm systems can be rendered useless as a result of the unreliable power supply and urged clients to check them regularly. Thieves have also taken advantage of the outages to steal the copper cabling used to transmit electricity, leaving some homes and business without supply for weeks on end.
How load-shedding disrupts basic services
Hospitals, water utilities, cellphone companies and the police are battling as SA battles with the worst power cuts on record
