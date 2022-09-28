×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Amazon extends its wellness device push with sleep tracker

03 October 2022 - 05:02 Matt Day and Mark Gurman
Picture: 123RF/ETCITYIMAGE
Picture: 123RF/ETCITYIMAGE

Amazon.com introduced a bedside device called Halo Rise on Wednesday, marking its latest attempt to push deeper into health and wellness products.

The circular device, with a ring-shaped light and digital clock face, is a combination sleep tracker, lamp and alarm clock. It will be available later this year for $140, Amazon said.

The device uses low-power sensors to analyse the person sleeping closest to it, the Seattle-based company said at an event to introduce new electronics. Halo Rise can determine a user’s respiratory rate and has environmental sensors to determine temperature. The product also integrates with the Alexa voice assistant and Amazon Echo smart speaker to play music and take commands such as dimming the lights. 

Users can view sleep reports — such as how much deep sleep they got — via an Amazon Echo Show, the company’s speaker with a screen.

Amazon in 2020 introduced the Halo Band, an activity tracker that it paired with a subscription wellness service. 

The company has also introduced new Echo models with improved audio.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

Apple sports watch catches up with the lucrative ironman crowd

At $799, the wearable is the most expensive among the models it released last week, more than Garmin alternatives
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Apple stops making iPods

Groundbreaking music device has been discontinued
Life
4 months ago

PARMY OLSON: Facebook’s virtual reality headset is overkill for a ‘flat’ metaverse

Most people are visiting virtual worlds through plain old screens. Mark Zuckerberg needs to plan accordingly
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Opec+ may consider output cut of more than ...
News
2.
Tesla’s global car deliveries hit a record but ...
News
3.
Amazon extends its wellness device push with ...
News
4.
Turkish state banks set to exit Russia’s payment ...
News
5.
Four-day workweeks could boost your career and ...
News

Related Articles

China’s Geely buys 7.6% stake in Aston Martin

Life / Motoring

Coca-Cola makes a bold green move by switching Sprite to clear bottles

Lifestyle / Travel & Food

CHRIS THURMAN: Laughter and terror with George and Martha

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.