Study shows employees working fewer hours see improvement in wellbeing and productivity measures
As the Google billionaire’s Kitty Hawk project winds down, it’s worth remembering that moonshots really are long shots
Investing in a friend’s start-up is becoming more prevalent than ever.
Amazon.com introduced a bedside device called Halo Rise on Wednesday, marking its latest attempt to push deeper into health and wellness products.
The circular device, with a ring-shaped light and digital clock face, is a combination sleep tracker, lamp and alarm clock. It will be available later this year for $140, Amazon said.
The device uses low-power sensors to analyse the person sleeping closest to it, the Seattle-based company said at an event to introduce new electronics. Halo Rise can determine a user’s respiratory rate and has environmental sensors to determine temperature. The product also integrates with the Alexa voice assistant and Amazon Echo smart speaker to play music and take commands such as dimming the lights.
Users can view sleep reports — such as how much deep sleep they got — via an Amazon Echo Show, the company’s speaker with a screen.
Amazon in 2020 introduced the Halo Band, an activity tracker that it paired with a subscription wellness service.
The company has also introduced new Echo models with improved audio.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Amazon extends its wellness device push with sleep tracker
Amazon.com introduced a bedside device called Halo Rise on Wednesday, marking its latest attempt to push deeper into health and wellness products.
The circular device, with a ring-shaped light and digital clock face, is a combination sleep tracker, lamp and alarm clock. It will be available later this year for $140, Amazon said.
The device uses low-power sensors to analyse the person sleeping closest to it, the Seattle-based company said at an event to introduce new electronics. Halo Rise can determine a user’s respiratory rate and has environmental sensors to determine temperature. The product also integrates with the Alexa voice assistant and Amazon Echo smart speaker to play music and take commands such as dimming the lights.
Users can view sleep reports — such as how much deep sleep they got — via an Amazon Echo Show, the company’s speaker with a screen.
Amazon in 2020 introduced the Halo Band, an activity tracker that it paired with a subscription wellness service.
The company has also introduced new Echo models with improved audio.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
Apple sports watch catches up with the lucrative ironman crowd
Apple stops making iPods
PARMY OLSON: Facebook’s virtual reality headset is overkill for a ‘flat’ metaverse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China’s Geely buys 7.6% stake in Aston Martin
Coca-Cola makes a bold green move by switching Sprite to clear bottles
CHRIS THURMAN: Laughter and terror with George and Martha
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.