Tesla’s global car deliveries hit a record but miss forecasts

Study shows employees working fewer hours see improvement in wellbeing and productivity measures
As the Google billionaire’s Kitty Hawk project winds down, it’s worth remembering that moonshots really are long shots
Investing in a friend’s start-up is becoming more prevalent than ever.
Tesla delivered a record number of cars worldwide in the third quarter but missed forecasts, while the company warned of challenges in getting its cars to customers amid supply-chain snarls.
It delivered a record 343,830 cars in the third quarter. Analysts had expected that nearly 358,000 vehicles would be shipped, based on the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
“Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars,” Austin, Texas-based Tesla said in a statement. “As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks.”
CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter he’s aiming for “steadier” deliveries in between quarters, adding that the customer experience suffers from an end-of-quarter rush.
Quarterly deliveries are among the most closely watched indicators for Tesla since they underpin the carmaker’s financial results. Though legacy automakers and new entrants alike are bringing more EVs to market, Tesla has led the charge for battery-powered cars since the first Model S sedans were delivered to customers a decade ago.
Tesla had said that its delivery count is conservative and that final numbers could vary by 0.5% or more. The company produced 365,923 vehicles for the quarter.
Tesla began shifting to a “more even regional mix” of vehicle production, leading to an increase of cars in transit during the end of the quarter. “These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination,” the company said on Sunday.
The carmaker doesn’t break out sales by geography, but the US and China are its largest markets and the overwhelming number of sales were of the Model 3 sedan and Y crossover.
Tesla makes the Model S, X, 3 and Y models at its factory in Fremont, California. It makes the newer Model 3 and Y at the factory near Shanghai. Tesla recently began delivering Model Ys from its latest plants in Berlin and Austin.
The delivery figures come on the heels of Tesla’s “AI Day” late Friday night, which was largely a recruiting event. Musk showed off a prototype humanoid robot walking and waving its hand, seeking to demonstrate Tesla’s advances in artificial intelligence.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tesla’s global car deliveries hit a record but miss forecasts
Elon Musk’s electric carmaker warns logistics challenges continue to slow deliveries
Tesla delivered a record number of cars worldwide in the third quarter but missed forecasts, while the company warned of challenges in getting its cars to customers amid supply-chain snarls.
It delivered a record 343,830 cars in the third quarter. Analysts had expected that nearly 358,000 vehicles would be shipped, based on the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
“Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars,” Austin, Texas-based Tesla said in a statement. “As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks.”
CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter he’s aiming for “steadier” deliveries in between quarters, adding that the customer experience suffers from an end-of-quarter rush.
Quarterly deliveries are among the most closely watched indicators for Tesla since they underpin the carmaker’s financial results. Though legacy automakers and new entrants alike are bringing more EVs to market, Tesla has led the charge for battery-powered cars since the first Model S sedans were delivered to customers a decade ago.
Tesla had said that its delivery count is conservative and that final numbers could vary by 0.5% or more. The company produced 365,923 vehicles for the quarter.
Tesla began shifting to a “more even regional mix” of vehicle production, leading to an increase of cars in transit during the end of the quarter. “These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination,” the company said on Sunday.
The carmaker doesn’t break out sales by geography, but the US and China are its largest markets and the overwhelming number of sales were of the Model 3 sedan and Y crossover.
Tesla makes the Model S, X, 3 and Y models at its factory in Fremont, California. It makes the newer Model 3 and Y at the factory near Shanghai. Tesla recently began delivering Model Ys from its latest plants in Berlin and Austin.
The delivery figures come on the heels of Tesla’s “AI Day” late Friday night, which was largely a recruiting event. Musk showed off a prototype humanoid robot walking and waving its hand, seeking to demonstrate Tesla’s advances in artificial intelligence.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Goal is to make a useful humanoid as quickly as possible, says Musk
Tesla recalls nearly 1.1-million US vehicles over software glitch
Elon Musk may find Germany’s infamous red tape tricky to navigate
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.