News

Opec+ may consider output cut of more than 1-million barrels

A huge cut risks adding another shock to the global economy and will add to Russia’s coffers amid the Ukraine war

02 October 2022 - 21:23 Salma El Wardany and Grant Smith
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The Opec+ group of oil producers will consider cutting output by more than 1-million barrels a day, delegates said on Sunday, ahead of Wednesday's first in-person meeting in more than two years.

A larger-than-expected reduction would reflect the scale of concern that the global economy is slowing fast in the face of rapidly tightening monetary policy. A final decision on the size of the cuts won’t be made until ministers meet in Vienna, the delegates said. A cut of 1-million would be the biggest since the pandemic.

Brent crude soared above $125 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s since dropped to $85, tempering the spectacular windfall enjoyed by Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and other members of the coalition.

A huge cut risks adding another shock to the global economy, which is already battling energy-driven inflation as well as the slowdown. Consumers including the US have been calling for more production, with US President Joe Biden visiting Saudi Arabia earlier this year in search of a new oil deal — and lower prices for Americans at the pump.

Biden is also trying to cut the revenues that Moscow receives for oil as part of efforts to weaken Russia President Vladimir Putin’s war effort. An Opec+ cut would have the opposite effect. 

Banks including JPMorgan Chase said Opec+ may need to lower output by least 500,000 barrels a day to stabilise prices.

Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets, has said the group may opt for a cut twice that large.

“I suspect that they might not want to go in person for a minor move,” Croft said.

The relationship between Riyadh and Moscow that underpins the Opec+ alliance has survived Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with no signs of weakening. It’s not yet confirmed if Russian oil chief Alexander Novak will attend in person but if he does it will send a powerful message, as well as proving awkward for Ukraine’s allies in the EU.

Novak was sanctioned by the US on Friday, after Russia’s move to annex four regions of Ukraine, though the EU has not followed suit. Asked about his potential appearance in Vienna, the Austrian government noted he has not been sanctioned, and had no further say.

The 23-nation alliance will meet on Wednesday at its headquarters in Vienna, Opec’s secretariat confirmed on Saturday. The group has been meeting online on a monthly basis and wasn’t expected to arrange an in-person gathering until at least the end of this year.

Bloomberg News.

Oil prices set for a weekly gain of 4%

That would be the first weekly rise since August and would follow a nine-month low hit earlier in the week
Markets
2 days ago

Russians on back foot as Ukraine celebrates recapturing Lyman

Close Putin ally raises nuclear jitters after forces withdraw from their logistics, transport hub
World
7 hours ago

Europe steps up vigilance after pipeline leaks as blame game continues

EU states, once heavily reliant on Russia and now trying to find alternative gas supplies, say they believe leaks were caused by sabotage
World
2 days ago

December ban on Russian crude has oil industry on edge

Huge uncertainty over how the ban will work in practice
Opinion
5 days ago
