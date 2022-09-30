×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Zimbabwe calls for some royalties to be paid in diamonds and precious metals

The treasury is concerned that Zimbabwe does not have reserves of the minerals

30 September 2022 - 15:36 Godfrey Marawanyika
A worker loads 12.5kg gold ingots onto a trolley ready for distribution at the JSC Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
A worker loads 12.5kg gold ingots onto a trolley ready for distribution at the JSC Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Zimbabwe wants gold, diamond and platinum miners to pay half of their royalties to the government in the commodities themselves and the rest in cash, as the country seeks to build its mineral reserves.

The treasury was concerned that Zimbabwe did not have reserves of the minerals, which “serve as a source of trust in a country given that they carry no credit or counter party risks,” secretary for finance George Guvamatanga said in a letter sent to the ministry of mines on September 2 and seen by Bloomberg. 

Guvamatanga confirmed the Treasury’s plans in an interview on Friday. “It’s something we want to implement,” he said by phone.

Deputy mines minister Polite Kambambura said in a phone interview that consultations were still being undertaken with miners, including multiple meetings this week. “The whole idea by the ministry of finance is that they want to store value of our royalty,” he said.

Mining companies that operate in Zimbabwe include subsidiaries of Impala Platinum, Anglo American Platinum and Sibanye Gold. Zimbabwe has the world’s third-largest reserves of platinum, and also mines nickel, chrome, lithium and coal.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Paraguay president seeks to defuse Taiwan ...
News
2.
Load-shedding to ease a bit as ship carrying ...
News
3.
Tencent is no longer the biggest company in China
News
4.
Despite Thungela Resources’ sizzling rally, ...
News
5.
Strikes cost SA 1.6-million work days in 2022’s ...
News

Related Articles

Invictus Energy begins drilling its first of two oil wells in Zimbabwe

World / Africa

IMF gives thumbs up to Zimbabwe’s policy interventions

News

Zimbabwe’s dollar could be stabilising, economist says

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.