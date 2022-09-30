The treasury is concerned that Zimbabwe does not have reserves of the minerals
As the Google billionaire’s Kitty Hawk project winds down, it’s worth remembering that moonshots really are long shots
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
Zimbabwe wants gold, diamond and platinum miners to pay half of their royalties to the government in the commodities themselves and the rest in cash, as the country seeks to build its mineral reserves.
The treasury was concerned that Zimbabwe did not have reserves of the minerals, which “serve as a source of trust in a country given that they carry no credit or counter party risks,” secretary for finance George Guvamatanga said in a letter sent to the ministry of mines on September 2 and seen by Bloomberg.
Guvamatanga confirmed the Treasury’s plans in an interview on Friday. “It’s something we want to implement,” he said by phone.
Deputy mines minister Polite Kambambura said in a phone interview that consultations were still being undertaken with miners, including multiple meetings this week. “The whole idea by the ministry of finance is that they want to store value of our royalty,” he said.
Mining companies that operate in Zimbabwe include subsidiaries of Impala Platinum, Anglo American Platinum and Sibanye Gold. Zimbabwe has the world’s third-largest reserves of platinum, and also mines nickel, chrome, lithium and coal.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Zimbabwe calls for some royalties to be paid in diamonds and precious metals
The treasury is concerned that Zimbabwe does not have reserves of the minerals
Zimbabwe wants gold, diamond and platinum miners to pay half of their royalties to the government in the commodities themselves and the rest in cash, as the country seeks to build its mineral reserves.
The treasury was concerned that Zimbabwe did not have reserves of the minerals, which “serve as a source of trust in a country given that they carry no credit or counter party risks,” secretary for finance George Guvamatanga said in a letter sent to the ministry of mines on September 2 and seen by Bloomberg.
Guvamatanga confirmed the Treasury’s plans in an interview on Friday. “It’s something we want to implement,” he said by phone.
Deputy mines minister Polite Kambambura said in a phone interview that consultations were still being undertaken with miners, including multiple meetings this week. “The whole idea by the ministry of finance is that they want to store value of our royalty,” he said.
Mining companies that operate in Zimbabwe include subsidiaries of Impala Platinum, Anglo American Platinum and Sibanye Gold. Zimbabwe has the world’s third-largest reserves of platinum, and also mines nickel, chrome, lithium and coal.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Invictus Energy begins drilling its first of two oil wells in Zimbabwe
IMF gives thumbs up to Zimbabwe’s policy interventions
Zimbabwe’s dollar could be stabilising, economist says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.