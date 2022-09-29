German inflation spikes to double digits

President Mario Abdo Benitez denies he placed $1bn in funding as a condition for his support for the Southeast Asian country
German inflation reached double digits for the first time since the euro was introduced more than 20 years ago, surging more than expected after temporary government-relief measures ended and Europe’s energy crisis worsened.
Consumer prices jumped 10.9% from a year ago in September, topping August’s 8.8% advance, the Federal Statistics Office said Thursday. That’s more than the 10.2% economists in a Bloomberg survey had estimated.
Analysts increasingly predict a eurozone recession as the cost-of-living crisis bites, with data on Thursday showing confidence plunging to levels last seen during the pandemic.
A spike in inflation was expected as Germany wound down summer discounts on public transport and fuel. But the scale of the acceleration will trouble the European Central Bank (ECB), which is struggling to tame soaring prices the persistent ascent of which is set to break another record when data is released on Friday.
The German government on Thursday announced it would put a lid on gas prices, a move that could tame inflation readings ahead. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration will borrow at least €150bn for the initiative, according to people familiar with the matter.
Germany’s inflation number raises the risk of an overshoot to the 9.7% median estimate for the eurozone in a Bloomberg survey of economists — despite Spain surprising earlier on Thursday by reporting a steeper-than-expected September slowdown.
Either way, ECB officials are already lining up another hefty boost to interest rates following a historic 75 basis point hike in September that mirrored action by the Federal Reserve.
ECB president Christine Lagarde has said there’ll be increases at the next several meetings, with vice-president Luis de Guindos saying on Thursday that policymakers must do “whatever it takes” to tame inflation.
The three Governing Council members from the Baltic region, where price growth has shot beyond 20%, all favour a repeat of September’s three-quarter-point move on October 27. Their ECB colleagues from Austria, Slovakia and Slovenia think similarly. Money markets now price a 60% chance of the deposit rate being lifted to 1.5% from 0.75% now.
“The next step still has to be big because we are still far away from rates that are consistent with 2% inflation,” Latvia’s Martins Kazaks said on Wednesday in an interview in Vilnius. “Let’s take a bigger step and move the rates up.”
The ECB’s efforts are complicated by a rapidly deteriorating outlook for the 19-nation eurozone as Russia further squeezes energy supplies before the winter to push back against Western sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
A downturn in Germany, meanwhile, is all but certain. Leading research institutes in Europe’s largest economy slashed their forecasts earlier in the day, predicting a 0.4% decline in output next year. That’s even as they see inflation gathering pace — averaging 8.8% in 2023 compared with 8.4% this year.
Before Thursday’s gas-price-cap announcement, the government had sought to offset the impact on consumers and businesses with aid packages totalling almost €100b.
