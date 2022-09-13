Artist captures Instagram’s real stories with video surveillance

Video also shows how ubiquitous urban surveillance has become
Among a sea of people, a man in a leather jacket poses in front of a fire-engine red storefront. He knows that when he posts the picture on Instagram, hundreds of thousands of followers can see it. But he may not realise that even when he isn’t in front of the camera, he is being watched.
The image is from a new project by Belgian artist Dries Depoorter, who uses open street camera footage cross-referenced with Instagram influencers’ posts to show the unfiltered backstory behind posed photographs. But the two-minute video also demonstrates how ubiquitous urban surveillance has become — and how artificial intelligence makes it possible to locate people using only a few publicly available data points.
Using EarthCam, a website that provides live streaming feeds from cities around the world, Depoorter recorded weeks of footage from cameras in Dublin and two US cities. He then scraped Instagram photos that had been taken nearby, targeting posts by users with more than 100,000 followers. The software he created uses artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology to scan the videos and find influencers in the act of taking the photographs that end up online.
The resulting split frame shows a polished post next to the real-time surveillance footage, an awkward dance of false starts, costume adjustments, doting accomplices and faux-spontaneous laughs. For many viewers, the video — which comes from just 10 days of footage — says something more about the decay of online privacy than it does about social media superficiality.
“If this person can do this as an art piece, imagine what someone being paid by a big company can do with the same data, at scale, for purposes of making money, that won’t make a public tweet about it,” wrote software developer Juan Alvarado on Twitter.
Depoorter, whose past projects include an exhibition that displays red light camera footage of jaywalkers around the world, and another that features the public Facebook photos of museum attendees, knows how creepy the project will seem. That’s the point. “I show the dangers of technology with my work,” he said.
The artist declined to elaborate on those dangers, saying his main goal is to create art that speaks clearly for itself.
Artist captures Instagram’s real stories with video surveillance
