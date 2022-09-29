×

News

ANC wins in motion by opposition to have Ramaphosa probed in Phala Phala case

The motion proposed by the DA and supported by the EFF was voted down by the ANC with backing from some smaller parties

29 September 2022 - 11:01 Paul Vecchiatto
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS

The ANC defeated an opposition motion to have a parliamentary panel investigate if President Cyril Ramaphosa should be held accountable for allegedly concealing a burglary at his game farm.

The motion proposed by the DA and supported by the EFF was voted down by the ANC with backing from some smaller parties.

The outcome doesn’t affect a three-member independent panel appointed by parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula earlier in September that will recommend whether to initiate a process to impeach Ramaphosa over the allegations.

Ramaphosa has refused to answer questions by opposition MPs about the incident.

The theft at his farm in Limpopo in February 2020 was disclosed in June by the former head of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, who filed charges against the president for allegedly concealing the crime. Fraser said $4m (about R72m) was stolen.

Ramaphosa says solutions to Eskom’s debt will come with conditions

Pravin Gordhan tells parliament load-shedding is likely to continue for up to 12 months, but attempts will be made to keep it to stage 2
National
17 hours ago

KZN snubs Zuma and opts for Mkhize as ANC presidential nominee

The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Politics
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech interrupted by load-shedding at local government summit

He used the moment to make light of the situation and to address Eskom’s ongoing energy crisis
National
1 day ago
