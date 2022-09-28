Shell buys Nigerian solar company Daystar

The central bank warns continued dysfunction will threaten financial stability and even damage the economy
Companies have released some of the world’s most lucrative game franchises, including Grand Theft Auto and Farmville
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
Shell’s renewable energy division has acquired Daystar Power, an off-grid services provider in West Africa, in its first acquisition of a power firm on the continent.
The takeover, which awaits regulatory approval, will enable Shell’s renewable and energy solutions business to deliver carbon emission reductions and power cost savings to commercial and industrial businesses across Africa, according to an emailed statement from Daystar.
The cash inflow from Shell will help Daystar increase its installed solar capacity to 400MW by 2025 from 32MW and also expand services beyond Nigeria to east and Southern Africa where it is seeing increasing demand from SA, Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, CEO and co-founder, said in an interview. “As part of Shell, we will be able to execute our mission even faster,” he said, declining to say how much Shell is paying to acquire all of the company’s shares
The Lagos-based solar firm had said earlier this year that it is in discussion with financiers to raise as much as $100m by 2023 to fund its expansion plans after demand surged in Nigeria.
“This deal marks our first power acquisition in Africa and a fundamental step for Shell in growing our presence in emerging power markets,” said Thomas Brostrøm, Shell’s executive vice-president for renewable generation, according to the statement.
Shell also acquired Sprng Energy Group in India in August and is buying four solar farm projects with a capacity for 100MW from UK firm Anesco to meet growing demand for renewable power in the country, according to its website.
Founded in 2017 by the African venture builder Sunray Ventures, Daystar is taking advantage of inadequate electricity supply and high diesel costs to offer cheaper renewable solutions on the continent.
Daystar aims to broaden its services to companies by offering stand-alone solar or hybrid solutions including gas generators, Hardenberg said. “Companies need their own power solutions to drive down costs, compared to expensive grids or diesel generators.”
BloombergMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Shell buys Nigerian solar company Daystar
Shell’s renewable energy division has acquired Daystar Power, an off-grid services provider in West Africa, in its first acquisition of a power firm on the continent.
The takeover, which awaits regulatory approval, will enable Shell’s renewable and energy solutions business to deliver carbon emission reductions and power cost savings to commercial and industrial businesses across Africa, according to an emailed statement from Daystar.
The cash inflow from Shell will help Daystar increase its installed solar capacity to 400MW by 2025 from 32MW and also expand services beyond Nigeria to east and Southern Africa where it is seeing increasing demand from SA, Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, CEO and co-founder, said in an interview. “As part of Shell, we will be able to execute our mission even faster,” he said, declining to say how much Shell is paying to acquire all of the company’s shares
The Lagos-based solar firm had said earlier this year that it is in discussion with financiers to raise as much as $100m by 2023 to fund its expansion plans after demand surged in Nigeria.
“This deal marks our first power acquisition in Africa and a fundamental step for Shell in growing our presence in emerging power markets,” said Thomas Brostrøm, Shell’s executive vice-president for renewable generation, according to the statement.
Shell also acquired Sprng Energy Group in India in August and is buying four solar farm projects with a capacity for 100MW from UK firm Anesco to meet growing demand for renewable power in the country, according to its website.
Founded in 2017 by the African venture builder Sunray Ventures, Daystar is taking advantage of inadequate electricity supply and high diesel costs to offer cheaper renewable solutions on the continent.
Daystar aims to broaden its services to companies by offering stand-alone solar or hybrid solutions including gas generators, Hardenberg said. “Companies need their own power solutions to drive down costs, compared to expensive grids or diesel generators.”
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Green regulations put pressure on auto suppliers
TotalEnergies eyes another gas project in Qatar
Brazilian companies chase investors in battle to save Amazon
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden to step down at year-end
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.