Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank and UBS Group are not expecting a hit to third-quarter earnings after agreeing to pay fines in the US related to an investigation into unauthorised messaging apps.
Deutsche Bank confirmed that it will not see any change in results due in October in a statement on Wednesday. The two Swiss banks have also largely set aside enough cash to cover the fine, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The Securities & Exchange Commission on Tuesday announced charges against 15 broker-dealers and one affiliated investment adviser to resolve regulatory investigations over their employees’ use of messaging applications that broke record-keeping rules. The US regulator issued the banks and brokerages to pay more than $1.1bn in fines.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS were among a group of eight banks that agreed to pay penalties of $125m each to the SEC in the probe and an additional $75m to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Several banks involved in the probe had already disclosed provisions to cover the expected fines at the time of second-quarter results.
Representatives for Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.
European Banks unfazed by WhatsApp fines
