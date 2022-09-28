Despite Thungela Resources’ sizzling rally, investors are still wary

The central bank warns continued dysfunction will threaten financial stability and even damage the economy
Thungela Resources has soared more than 1,300% since the SA coal miner was carved out of Anglo American in 2021. But despite this scorching rally, investors value the stock at a discount to worldwide peers, whose reserves of the fuel may last longer.
Thungela’s shares trade at about 1.8 times the company’s 12-month estimated earnings, compared with 7.4 times for stocks in the MSCI World Metals and Mining Index.
A European energy supply crunch worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has propelled coal prices to record highs in 2022, helping to make Thungela the best performer on the JSE. Yet there are potential headwinds that may explain the restrained valuation — the longer-term outlook for its production volumes for one, as its mining deposits gradually become depleted, according to Coronation Fund Managers.
“Compared to other coal stocks, it has a relatively poor production profile,” said Nicholas Hops, head of SA equities at Coronation. “Post initial public offering, they have identified life extension and other options to address this, but at the time of listing the production profile ran to near zero over a decade.”
Thungela’s operating costs also leave it more dependent on attractive export prices for its coal than some competitors. “The more operationally geared a commodity company is, the lower the price-to-earnings ratio it tends to trade on vs peers,” Hops said.
In addition, its shipments are vulnerable to rail transport bottlenecks experienced by SA commodities exporters because of failings at state-owned network operator Transnet.
Thungela’s share-price gains exceed 260% in 2022, compared to an advance of 29% for more diversified local rival Exxaro Resources Ltd., which trades at a ratio of 3.7 times and also produces iron ore. Strip out those operations and Exxaro, a lower cost business, has outperformed Thungela, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in August.
Even so, the stock has defied sceptics following its June 2021 spin-off from Anglo American and the potential for heavier coal demand during the cold European months lying ahead provides scope for further gains.
Thungela remains “far too cheap,” even with its relatively short-life assets, said Ben Davis, a mining analyst at Liberum Capital in London who has a buy rating on the stock. “Given the upside risks to energy prices over the winter period, we believe having coal and gas exposure in the portfolio is essential.”
Despite Thungela Resources’ sizzling rally, investors are still wary
Thungela’s shares are cheap compared with stocks in the MSCI World Metals and Mining Index
