Wall Street banks to pay $2bn over record-keeping failures

Banking giants including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup penalised for failing to monitor employees using unauthorised messaging apps
US regulators reached settlements with a dozen banks on Tuesday in a sprawling probe into how global financial firms failed to monitor employees’ communications on unauthorised messaging apps, bringing total penalties in the matter to more than $2bn.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced $1.1bn in fines and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclosed $710m in penalties in separate statements.
Those penalties — levied against firms including Bank of America, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs — combined with JPMorgan Chase’s $200m in fines from December bring the total to $2.01bn, making them the biggest penalties ever levied against US banks for record-keeping lapses.
Trust
“Finance, ultimately, depends on trust. By failing to honour their record-keeping and books-and-records obligations, the market participants we have charged today have failed to maintain that trust,” SEC chair Gary Gensler said in the agency’s statement.
“As technology changes, it’s even more important that registrants appropriately conduct their communications about business matters within only official channels, and they must maintain and preserve those communications.”
Tuesday’s announcements cap months of discussions between regulators and the banks. Morgan Stanley said in July it was nearing a settlement that would see it pay a $200m fine, with other major banks also disclosed setting aside similar figures as part of their second-quarter results without specifying the reason.
JPMorgan had been the only bank until now to reach a settlement with the regulators, and was the first to report the fines, in December. Even MDs and other senior supervisors at the largest US bank had skirted regulatory scrutiny by using services such as WhatsApp or personal email addresses for work-related communication, regulators said at the time.
Pandemic
Finance firms are required to scrupulously monitor communications involving their business to head off improper conduct. That system, already challenged by the proliferation of mobile-messaging apps, was strained further as firms sent workers home shortly after the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.
In the SEC probe, eight firms agreed to penalties of $125m each: Barclays, Bank of America, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS. Jefferies Financial Group and Nomura agreed to pay $50m apiece, and Cantor Fitzgerald agreed to pay $10m.
Bank of America had the biggest CFTC penalty, at $100m, followed by Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS at $75m each. Nomura was fined $50m, Jefferies $30m and Cantor Fitzgerald $6m.
