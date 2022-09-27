×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Regulations needed for cryptocurrency expansion to come, says Fed chair

Jerome Powell pours more cold water on a digital currency at the Fed anytime soon

27 September 2022 - 16:23 Matthew Boesler and William Horobin
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell called for better regulation of cryptocurrencies and said the fact that the industry’s shakeout failed to cause broader financial turmoil may not be the case in the future. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell called for better regulation of cryptocurrencies and said the fact that the industry’s shakeout failed to cause broader financial turmoil may not be the case in the future. Picture: BLOOMBERG

US Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell called for better regulation of cryptocurrencies and said the failure of the industry’s shakeout to cause broader financial turmoil may not be the case in the future.

Global increases in interest rates exposed “significant structural issues in the DeFi ecosystem”, Powell said on Tuesday during a panel discussion on digital finance hosted by the Banque de France, referring to decentralised finance. “The good news, I suppose,  is that the interaction — from a financial stability standpoint — the interaction between the DeFi ecosystem and the traditional banking system and traditional financial system is not that large at this point.

“That situation will not persist indefinitely,” he said via video. “There’s a real need for more appropriate regulation, so that as DeFi expands and starts to touch more retail customers and that sort of thing, so that appropriate regulation is in place.”

Powell reiterated that the Fed is still deliberating on the idea of a digital currency and does not expect to decide on the issue for some time.

“At the end of the day, we will need approval from both the executive branch and Congress to move ahead with a central bank digital currency,” he said. “So, we see this as a process of at least a couple of years, where we’re doing work and building public confidence in our analysis and in our ultimate conclusions, which as I say, we certainly haven’t reached yet.”

He has stopped short of endorsing a digital dollar, though Fed officials in January released a discussion paper on digital currency. Powell told the Cato Institute on September 8 that the Fed is continuing to study the matter but was unlikely to move without support from the White House and Congress, “ideally in the form of a specific authorising law”.

In the comments earlier in September, Powell said the Fed’s thinking has been guided by four ideas: a digital dollar would have to protect privacy; go through intermediaries in the financial system, such as banks; be widely transferable; and use identity verification to combat money laundering, similar to the way bank accounts have verifiable owners.

Regarding stablecoins, Powell said those also need regulation to help ensure that they have sufficient reserves to meet their typical 1:1 redemptions. “One of the most fundamental roles” for a central bank is to anchor a nation’s currency, he said.

Bloomberg News

For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

Ethereum upgrade threatens to upend UK tax system

So-called merge, which enables holders of ether to lock up their coins, will incure capital gains tax and require retail investors to file tax returns
News
4 hours ago

Cryptocurrencies lock horns with dollar as top-performing assets

While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
News
1 day ago

Risky crypto financing here to stay despite price crash

Crypto lenders boomed during the pandemic, but some found themselves exposed when a shortage of collateral forced them to shoulder large losses
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
European gas prices rise amid pipeline issues
News
2.
VAT relief for tourists in Britain is welcome ...
News
3.
Spying on employees to ensure they are working is ...
News
4.
Volkswagen mulls relocating production capacity ...
News
5.
Solar panels pile up in Europe’s warehouses
News

Related Articles

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Surviving the merge — ethereum’s big move and what’s at ...

Opinion / Columnists

Nasdaq establishes crypto unit to tap institutional investors

Companies / Financial Services

Terra’s Do Kwon may be on the run over $60bn wipeout, prosecutors say

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.