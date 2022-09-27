European gas prices rise amid pipeline issues

Bank of England signals interest rates change ‘by as much as needed’
European natural gas rose after four days of losses, with traders weighing risks to Russia’s future supplies to the continent against rising stockpiles and steps to reduce demand.
Benchmark futures rose as much as 3.3% — from a two-month low on Monday — amid reports about issues at Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline to Germany. The link has been shut this month, and there is no impact on supplies, but it adds to market uncertainty as prices remain volatile.
Late on Monday, Nord Stream reported a pressure drop on both strings of the link. The reasons are being investigated, the operator said. That followed an earlier report that checks have begun after Nord Stream 2 — the controversial idled string — experienced a sudden loss in pressure, and a gas leak was detected in Danish waters.
The German network regulator president, Klaus Mueller, said on Twitter that the situation is “tense” but the country and the EU are no longer dependent on Nord Stream supplies. The pipeline’s operator issued an outage notice formally active until October 26.
Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, traded 3% higher at €179 per megawatt-hour by 8.34am GMT in Amsterdam.
Europe’s gas storage sites are about 88% full, which is above the five-year average, even as Russia cut its pipeline exports to the continent to the bare minimum, after EU sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
Strong imports of liquefied natural gas, improving wind generation in parts of Europe, and mild weather forecasts for October have also helped to keep prices in check after a rally in August. Still, traders are closely watching Moscow’s moves to see if the situation deteriorates.
Meanwhile, the European Commission, under pressure to come up with proposals to rein in the region’s worst energy crisis in decades, will postpone publishing its detailed plan on future steps to lower gas prices and ease volatility in the market.
The release of the document, tentatively planned for September 28, is being moved to a later date, possibly next week, according to EU diplomats. Instead, the commission on Wednesday will discuss, in a more technical plan, whether price caps can be implemented.
