×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

European gas prices rise amid pipeline issues

27 September 2022 - 09:41 Elena Mazneva
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA
Picture: 123RF/IONUTANSICA

European natural gas rose after four days of losses, with traders weighing risks to Russia’s future supplies to the continent against rising stockpiles and steps to reduce demand.  

Benchmark futures rose as much as 3.3% — from a two-month low on Monday — amid reports about issues at Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline to Germany. The link has been shut this month, and there is no impact on supplies, but it adds to market uncertainty as prices remain volatile.

Late on Monday, Nord Stream reported a pressure drop on both strings of the link. The reasons are being investigated, the operator said. That followed an earlier report that checks have begun after Nord Stream 2 — the controversial idled string — experienced a sudden loss in pressure, and a gas leak was detected in Danish waters.

The German network regulator president, Klaus Mueller, said on Twitter that the situation is “tense” but the country and the EU  are no longer dependent on Nord Stream supplies. The pipeline’s operator issued an outage notice formally active until October 26.

Dutch front-month gas, the European benchmark, traded 3% higher at €179 per megawatt-hour by 8.34am GMT in Amsterdam.

Europe’s gas storage sites are about 88% full, which is above the five-year average, even as Russia cut its pipeline exports to the continent to the bare minimum, after EU sanctions over its war in Ukraine. 

European natural gas advanced after four days of losses, with traders weighing risks to Russia’s future supplies to the continent against rising stockpiles and steps to reduce demand. Graphic: BLOOMBERG
European natural gas advanced after four days of losses, with traders weighing risks to Russia’s future supplies to the continent against rising stockpiles and steps to reduce demand. Graphic: BLOOMBERG

Strong imports of liquefied natural gas, improving wind generation in parts of Europe, and mild weather forecasts for October have also helped to keep prices in check after a rally in August. Still, traders are closely watching Moscow’s moves to see if the situation deteriorates. 

Meanwhile, the European Commission, under pressure to come up with proposals to rein in the region’s worst energy crisis in decades, will postpone publishing its detailed plan on future steps to lower gas prices and ease volatility in the market. 

The release of the document, tentatively planned for September 28, is being moved to a later date, possibly next week, according to EU diplomats. Instead, the commission on Wednesday will discuss, in a more technical plan, whether price caps can be implemented.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Spying on employees to ensure they are working is ...
News
2.
Volkswagen mulls relocating production capacity ...
News
3.
VAT relief for tourists in Britain is welcome ...
News
4.
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US ...
News
5.
Most dramatic fall in bonds in decades gets worse
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.