Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky resigns as crypto firm works to survive

Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky, who founded the embattled crypto start-up and served as pitchman for the sky-high yields it promised to its thousands of investors, is stepping down as the company works its way through bankruptcy.
The company said on Tuesday it had appointed CFO Chris Ferraro, a JPMorgan Chase veteran, to the role of chief restructuring officer and interim CEO.
The leadership change represents a major shift for the company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in July. Celsius was one of the most notable casualties in this year’s crypto market meltdown, which started with the implosion of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin in May and went on to engulf crypto lender Voyager Digital, hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and others across the industry while handing investors billions of dollars in losses.
Mashinsky, who cofounded Celsius in 2017, said that he will continue “working to help the community unite behind a plan that will provide the best outcome for all creditors — which is what I have been doing since the company filed for bankruptcy”, according to a statement from Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, the law firm representing Mashinsky.
The statement included an excerpt from Mashinsky’s resignation letter, which said that he regrets that his role as CEO “has become an increasing distraction”.
Under Mashinsky’s leadership, Celsius became mired in an increasing number of controversies. The company froze user withdrawals in June as it experienced liquidity issues, faced a lawsuit in July that called the firm a “Ponzi scheme” and disclosed a $1.19bn deficit in its bankruptcy filing later that month. Along with Gemini Trust and Voyager, Celsius faced scrutiny earlier this year from the US Securities and Exchange Commission over whether products that pay interest on crypto deposits should be registered as securities.
The start-up has also faced the wrath of its customers. A chat group on the Telegram messaging app called “Celsius Custody Accts” has gained more than 1,300 members after being promoted on Reddit in July. The group’s members have contributed funds to secure legal representation in an effort to recover the money they invested on the Celsius platform. The company sought to return $50m to users who were locked out of their Celsius accounts, but that’s just a fraction of the more than $200m worth of crypto trapped on the platform.
The company eyed a comeback as Mashinsky laid out plans to pivot to crypto custody during an internal meeting earlier this month, according to a report from The New York Times. After Tuesday’s announcement, the price of the Celsius token fell 4% to $1.40, according to CoinMarketCap.
Mashinsky “doesn’t have any credibility to push through any reorganisation plans, given his track record”, Mike Alfred, a private investor who cofounded BrightScope and who has been a notable critic of Celsius even before it filed for bankruptcy, said. “In order to get a reorganisation plan approved, he probably has to walk away.”
Mashinsky joins a growing list of crypto executives who have resigned or announced plans to step down during the market’s downdraft.
Jesse Powell, the often controversial co-founder of crypto exchange Kraken, announced last week that he was giving up the role of CEO to become chair. In August, crypto brokerage Genesis’s CEO, Michael Moro, and Alameda Research co-CEO Sam Trabucco gave up their titles. Michael Saylor, the long-time CEO of MicroStrategy, stepped down after the software maker and bitcoin buyer reported more than $1bn quarterly loss related to the cryptocurrency’s huge price plunge.
Also Tuesday, Brett Harrison, president of crypto exchange FTX US, announced plans of his own to step down.
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky resigns as crypto firm works to survive
Celsius was one of the most notable casualties in this year’s crypto market meltdown
