President Joe Biden plans to announce a proposed new rule requiring airlines to disclose more information about the fees they charge, such as those levied on passengers for cancelling a trip or parents seeking to sit next to their children on a flight.
Airlines, travel agents and online ticket portals would have to display all costs related to baggage options, flight changes and seat selection under the proposal, the department of transport said in a media release.
The regulation is part of Biden’s executive order promoting competition in the economy amid the highest inflation in decades. It will be announced at a White House competition council meeting, the department of transport said.
“Airline passengers deserve to know the full, true cost of their flights before they buy a ticket,” transport secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the release. “This new proposed rule would require airlines to be transparent with customers about the fees they charge, which will help travellers make informed decisions and save money.”
Buttigieg and the airlines have sparred for months over a surge in flight delays and cancellations as travel resumed rapidly in the aftermath of the pandemic.
US seeks to make airline pricing more transparent
Under a new proposal, all costs related to baggage options and flight changes must be disclosed
