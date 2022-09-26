×

News

Putin grants Russian citizenship to US whistle-blower Edward Snowden

Kremlin gave Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor, temporary asylum status in 2013

26 September 2022 - 20:42 Bloomberg News
Edward Snowden. Picture: BLOOMBERG
President Vladimir Putin granted citizenship to Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who disclosed a top-secret spying programme and has been living in Russia since fleeing the US nine years ago. 

The US state department said on Monday it was not aware of any change in  Snowden's American citizenship status, adding that Washington’s position on the former US intelligence contractor has not changed. 

Snowden made public the trove of classified documents that showed how the US and British governments were monitoring the communications of citizens not suspected of crimes. These papers also revealed how the NSA tried to tap into major computer networks, including Google’s.

Kremlin gave Snowden temporary asylum status in 2013, sparking a major diplomatic confrontation with President Barack Obama’s administration. 

The whistle-blower obtained permanent residency in 2020 and soon after applied for citizenship. At the time Snowden tweeted that he was looking forward to eventually returning to the US. He cited his child as his motivation for seeking dual citizenship, saying that it would prevent him and his wife from being separated from their son. 

Putin, who started the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has suffered recent setbacks on battlefield, last week ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 troops. The decision triggered sporadic protests throughout the country, amid fears the government will close the border for draft-aged men.

At 39, Snowden is within the age of conscription but сan’t be called up as he didn’t serve in the army under the Russian law and isn’t a reservist, Tass news agency reported, citing Anatoly Kucherena, his lawyer. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

