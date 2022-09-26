×

News

Pharmaceutical giant GSK hires Julie Brown as CFO

Appointment marks the first time two women are in charge of the UK-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company

26 September 2022 - 13:01 Marthe Fourcade
GSK Plc hired Julie Brown as chief financial officer to work alongside Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley, putting two women in charge of the UK drugmaker -- a milestone in an industry dominated by men. Picture: BLOOMBERG
GSK Plc hired Julie Brown as chief financial officer to work alongside Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley, putting two women in charge of the UK drugmaker -- a milestone in an industry dominated by men. Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — GSK Plc has hired Julie Brown as CFO to work alongside CEO Emma Walmsley, putting two women in charge of the UK drugmaker — a milestone in an industry dominated by men.

Brown will leave the fashion brand Burberry Group and take up her new post on May 1 as current CFO Iain Mackay retires, GSK said on Monday. 

The 60-year-old Brown isn’t new to the pharmaceuticals industry. She served as CFO of Smith & Nephew before joining Burberry, worked for 25 years at AstraZeneca and held a role as non-executive director for Switzerland’s Roche Holding.

“Julie is a highly experienced CFO with a tremendous understanding of the biopharma sector,” Walmsley said in a statement.

Brown is the latest of a slew of AstraZeneca veterans to join the effort to transform GSK, formerly GlaxoSmithKline, into a pharmaceutical powerhouse. The company is sharpening its focus on prescription drugs and vaccines amid pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management and lingering questions about its pipeline.

Under Walmsley’s leadership, the drugmaker spun off its consumer-health unit in July in a move intended to strengthen both companies’ prospects.

Brown will have an annual base salary of £915,335 ($968,973), the same sum as an annual bonus and an award of performance shares worth an estimated £1.8m, in line with Mackay’s remuneration, according to GSK. 

GSK shares rose as much as 2.6% to 1,347p in early London trading. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

