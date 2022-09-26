While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Exclusive Singapore mansions on sale for record price
Often out of reach for all but the wealthiest citizens, the homes are the pinnacle of residential property in the city-state
Three mansions along Singapore’s most expensive and prestigious street, Nassim Road, are on sale for a record asking price, totaling about S$239m, according to the Business Times.
The so-called good-class bungalows are being offered for S$483 per square metre, above the S$398 per square metre all-time-high sale price set in 2021 by Stamped.io startup founder Tommy Ong, the report reads. They are being sold by Cuscaden Peak Investments.
Good-class bungalows are the pinnacle of residential property in the city-state, often out of reach for all but the wealthiest Singaporeans and valued in part for their rarity. The three for sale were renovated in 2015, the report reads.
Family offices and ultrarich, newly minted Singapore citizens have already scheduled viewings for the properties, said William Wong, founder of the appointed agent Realstar Premier. The deadline for potential bidders to submit offers is November 3.
Cuscaden Peak Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cuscaden Peak, a consortium led by billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng that owns property assets from student accommodation to nursing homes. A Cuscaden spokesperson didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.
Each of the two-storey bungalows sits on a 1,400m2 plot of land, with built-up areas of about 650m2 including five bedrooms and a swimming pool.
