Apple has begun manufacturing its new iPhone 14 in India, narrowing a technology gap with the device’s main manufacturing base of China.
Apple made the announcement on Monday, less than three weeks after the iPhone 14’s unveiling. The company had worked with suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in India and shorten the lag with China in production from the typical six to nine months for previous launches.
“We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in an emailed statement on Monday, confirming the move.
Apple, which long made most of its iPhones in China, is seeking alternatives as Xi Jinping’s administration clashes with the US government and imposes lockdowns countrywide that have disrupted economic activity.
Foxconn Technology Group, its primary manufacturer of iPhones, studied the process of shipping components from China and assembling the iPhone 14 at its plant outside the southern Indian city of Chennai. That included looking at ways to maintain Apple’s high standards for confidentiality.
Apple starts making iPhone 14 in India as it shifts from China
Cellphone-maker is seeking alternatives as Xi Jinping’s administration clashes with the US government and imposes disrupting lockdowns
