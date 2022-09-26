×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Apple starts making iPhone 14 in India as it shifts from China

Cellphone-maker is seeking alternatives as Xi Jinping’s administration clashes with the US government and imposes disrupting lockdowns

26 September 2022 - 08:24 Sankalp Phartiyal
The iPhone 14. Picture: BLOOMBERG/JEENAH MOON.
The iPhone 14. Picture: BLOOMBERG/JEENAH MOON.

Apple has begun manufacturing its new iPhone 14 in India, narrowing a technology gap with the device’s main manufacturing base of China.

Apple made the announcement on Monday, less than three weeks after the iPhone 14’s unveiling. The company had worked with suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in India and shorten the lag with China in production from the typical six to nine months for previous launches.

“We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in an emailed statement on Monday, confirming the move.

Apple, which long made most of its iPhones in China, is seeking alternatives as Xi Jinping’s administration clashes with the US government and imposes lockdowns countrywide that have disrupted economic activity.

Foxconn Technology Group, its primary manufacturer of iPhones, studied the process of shipping components from China and assembling the iPhone 14 at its plant outside the southern Indian city of Chennai. That included looking at ways to maintain Apple’s high standards for confidentiality.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank defends benefits of Tanzania-Uganda ...
News
2.
Spying on employees to ensure they are working is ...
News
3.
VAT relief for tourists in Britain is welcome ...
News
4.
Remgro to sell stake in TotalEnergies
News
5.
Most dramatic fall in bonds in decades gets worse
News

Related Articles

Apple suppliers in talks on mass production in Vietnam

Companies

Apple and Samsung to benefit as India plans to speed up safety approvals for ...

Companies

Silicon Valley takes action against India’s banned caste system

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.