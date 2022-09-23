×

News

VAT relief for tourists in Britain is welcome news for luxury goods

Liz Truss’s new government tries to jump-start a stagnating economy with package of tax cuts

25 September 2022 - 18:17 Dasha Afanasieva
London’s West End shopping district and other UK hotspots for tourism spending are expecting a boost from a decision to let foreign visitors again claim back VAT. Picture: BLOOMBERG
London’s West End shopping district and other UK hotspots for tourism spending are expecting a boost from a decision to let foreign visitors claim back VAT again.

Chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced the move as part of a package of tax cuts on Friday, reinstating an exemption that ended in 2021.

Non-UK visitors to Great Britain will be able to obtain a refund on the 20% tax for goods bought in the UK and exported in their personal baggage.

Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Conservative government is trying to jump-start a stagnating economy as the Bank of England hikes rates to tame inflation.

The reversal of the decision of the previous Conservative government to scrap the tax refund was welcome news for retailers of luxury fashion and jewellery, popular with wealthy tourists.

Helen Brocklebank, CEO of British luxury group Walpole, said Britain needed to be competitive with European countries that have similar exemptions.

Enticing tourists to shop in Britain could be an indirect boost to the hospitality sector, too. Industry bodies welcomed the decision but called for more support for their sectors.

“While tax-free shopping for overseas customers is a welcome step to attract overseas tourists, a far more immediately impactful step would be to reduce VAT for our domestic customers,” UK Hospitality said in a statement.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

