Lawsuit accuses power utility PG&E of causing US wildfire, again

Italians are expected to propel Meloni to become the country’s first female and first far-right prime minister since it became a republic
Getting community buy-in and suitable reserves could waylay the process
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
Californian utility PG&E was sued for causing California’s largest wildfire this year less than two weeks after it told regulators about a power line failure near the time the fire reportedly started in the drought-parched Sierra Nevada foothills east of Sacramento.
The lawsuit, filed in state court in San Francisco, claims PG&E’s power lines ignited the Mosquito fire on September 6, when the utility’s equipment contacted, or caused sparks to contact, vegetation.
PG&E has “a history of acting recklessly and with conscious disregard to human life and safety, and this history of recklessness and conscious disregard was a substantial factor in bringing about the Mosquito fire”, according to the complaint.
The utility told state regulators in a September 8 filing that the US Forest Service had placed caution tape around a PG&E pole near where the fire is believed to have started.
The fire spread quickly and has charred almost 31,000ha and destroyed 78 structures, according to the US Forest Service. It was 60% contained late on Friday.
Calfire, the state agency charged with preventing wildfires, and the US Forest Service “have not made a determination” about the cause of the Mosquito fire, PG&E said in an emailed statement, adding that the company remains “focused on reducing wildfire risk across our service area”.
State wildfire insurance fund
PG&E is likely to be able to cover damages related to the blaze through its insurance coverage. The utility can also tap into money from a state wildfire insurance fund if the fire causes more than $1bn in damages.
Between the two forms of insurance, the most PG&E will have to pay in any given year is “a few hundred million”, said Gerald Singleton, managing partner at law firm Singleton Schreiber, which filed the suit. “And that is not enough to make a dent in their profit margin.”
Like other suits against PG&E over a spate of wildfires in recent years, the latest complaint cites the legal principle known as “inverse condemnation”. It holds that utilities can be held liable for costs if their equipment is found to have caused a fire, even if the companies followed safety rules.
Inverse condemnation is related to the better-known concept of eminent domain, which requires the government to pay for taking private property.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lawsuit accuses power utility PG&E of causing US wildfire, again
PG&E has a history of acting recklessly, according to a complaint related to the Mosquito fire in California
Californian utility PG&E was sued for causing California’s largest wildfire this year less than two weeks after it told regulators about a power line failure near the time the fire reportedly started in the drought-parched Sierra Nevada foothills east of Sacramento.
The lawsuit, filed in state court in San Francisco, claims PG&E’s power lines ignited the Mosquito fire on September 6, when the utility’s equipment contacted, or caused sparks to contact, vegetation.
PG&E has “a history of acting recklessly and with conscious disregard to human life and safety, and this history of recklessness and conscious disregard was a substantial factor in bringing about the Mosquito fire”, according to the complaint.
The utility told state regulators in a September 8 filing that the US Forest Service had placed caution tape around a PG&E pole near where the fire is believed to have started.
The fire spread quickly and has charred almost 31,000ha and destroyed 78 structures, according to the US Forest Service. It was 60% contained late on Friday.
Calfire, the state agency charged with preventing wildfires, and the US Forest Service “have not made a determination” about the cause of the Mosquito fire, PG&E said in an emailed statement, adding that the company remains “focused on reducing wildfire risk across our service area”.
State wildfire insurance fund
PG&E is likely to be able to cover damages related to the blaze through its insurance coverage. The utility can also tap into money from a state wildfire insurance fund if the fire causes more than $1bn in damages.
Between the two forms of insurance, the most PG&E will have to pay in any given year is “a few hundred million”, said Gerald Singleton, managing partner at law firm Singleton Schreiber, which filed the suit. “And that is not enough to make a dent in their profit margin.”
Like other suits against PG&E over a spate of wildfires in recent years, the latest complaint cites the legal principle known as “inverse condemnation”. It holds that utilities can be held liable for costs if their equipment is found to have caused a fire, even if the companies followed safety rules.
Inverse condemnation is related to the better-known concept of eminent domain, which requires the government to pay for taking private property.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Study offers new view on air pollution and cancer link
California frets over power use amid punishing heatwave
Thousands flee as California battles largest wildfire to burn this year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
California’s wine country buckles under climate extremes
Wildfires rage in western Europe amid heatwaves and drought
EXPLAINER: Why Amazon fires are at a 15-year high despite climate pledge
Residents of Canadian village razed by wildfire grapple with climate change
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.