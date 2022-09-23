‘Utter rubbish’ says Truss adviser on Bank of England’s inflation worries

But in the three days after they get to Hong Kong, travellers will still face restrictions including being banned from going to bars and restaurants
Getting community buy-in and suitable reserves could waylay the process
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
Gerard Lyons, an economist and external adviser to Prime Minister Liz Truss, said concerns at the Bank of England (BOE) that cutting taxes could add to the UK’s inflation crisis are “utter rubbish”.
Truss came to power earlier this month promising to cast aside the orthodox thinking on economic policy, which she says has held the UK back for years. Chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is due to unveil a raft of tax cuts in his first major policy move on Friday morning.
The UK government’s plan to stimulate the economy raises “difficult” issues for the BOE as it tries to cut inflation from near its highest in 40 years, Jonathan Haskel, who sits on the BOE’s nine-member monetary policy committee (MPC), said during a panel discussion in London Thursday.
“That’s complete and utter rubbish really quite frankly, and that should be knocked on head,” Lyons said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Radio. “The Bank of England’s messaging is very bizarre. They have a self-made credibility gap.”
Lyons said the central bank is partly responsible for the UK’s inflation problem and that policymakers should acknowledge that government polices had already lowered the projected peak for inflation — by subsidising energy prices — and averted the risk of a major recession that would have done serious damage to the public finances.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
‘Utter rubbish’ says Truss adviser on Bank of England’s inflation worries
Economist Gerard Lyons dismissed concerns at the BOE that cutting taxes could add to the UK's inflation crisis
Gerard Lyons, an economist and external adviser to Prime Minister Liz Truss, said concerns at the Bank of England (BOE) that cutting taxes could add to the UK’s inflation crisis are “utter rubbish”.
Truss came to power earlier this month promising to cast aside the orthodox thinking on economic policy, which she says has held the UK back for years. Chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is due to unveil a raft of tax cuts in his first major policy move on Friday morning.
The UK government’s plan to stimulate the economy raises “difficult” issues for the BOE as it tries to cut inflation from near its highest in 40 years, Jonathan Haskel, who sits on the BOE’s nine-member monetary policy committee (MPC), said during a panel discussion in London Thursday.
“That’s complete and utter rubbish really quite frankly, and that should be knocked on head,” Lyons said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Radio. “The Bank of England’s messaging is very bizarre. They have a self-made credibility gap.”
Lyons said the central bank is partly responsible for the UK’s inflation problem and that policymakers should acknowledge that government polices had already lowered the projected peak for inflation — by subsidising energy prices — and averted the risk of a major recession that would have done serious damage to the public finances.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Divided Bank of England considers biggest rate hike in 33 years
UK retailers enticing workers with free food, essentials
UK unemployment at nearly 50-year low, but this does not mean economic health
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Global central banks hike rates as Japan steps in to defend the yen
Cambridge University says it benefited from slavery, pledges more aid for black ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.