News

‘Utter rubbish’ says Truss adviser on Bank of England’s inflation worries

Economist Gerard Lyons dismissed concerns at the BOE that cutting taxes could add to the UK's inflation crisis

23 September 2022 - 11:36 Stephen Carroll (Radio) and Anna Edwards
Gerard Lyons, an external adviser to Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Gerard Lyons, an economist and external adviser to Prime Minister Liz Truss, said concerns at the Bank of England (BOE) that cutting taxes could add to the UK’s inflation crisis are “utter rubbish”.  

Truss came to power earlier this month promising to cast aside the orthodox thinking on economic policy, which she says has held the UK back for years. Chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is due to unveil a raft of tax cuts in his first major policy move on Friday morning. 

The UK government’s plan to stimulate the economy raises “difficult” issues for the BOE as it tries to cut inflation from near its highest in 40 years, Jonathan Haskel, who sits on the BOE’s nine-member monetary policy committee (MPC), said during a panel discussion in London Thursday. 

“That’s complete and utter rubbish really quite frankly, and that should be knocked on head,” Lyons said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Radio. “The Bank of England’s messaging is very bizarre. They have a self-made credibility gap.”

Lyons said the central bank is partly responsible for the UK’s inflation problem and that policymakers should acknowledge that government polices had already lowered the projected peak for inflation — by subsidising energy prices — and averted the risk of a major recession that would have done serious damage to the public finances. 

Bloomberg

Divided Bank of England considers biggest rate hike in 33 years

Question mark over start of ‘quantitative tightening’ as prime minister plans to borrow billions
News
3 days ago

UK retailers enticing workers with free food, essentials

From free crumpets to store discounts, UK grocers lure workers
Business
5 days ago

UK unemployment at nearly 50-year low, but this does not mean economic health

The BoE is worried that tightness in the labour market will add to the recent surge in price pressures
World
1 week ago
