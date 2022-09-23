Travel to ease for Hong Kong as city ends hotel quarantine

But in the three days after they get to Hong Kong, travellers will still face restrictions including being banned from going to bars and restaurants
Hong Kong will scrap hotel quarantine for inbound travellers from September 26, the most substantial move yet in the city’s push to end its isolation and salvage its status as a global financial centre.
People coming to the city will need to take a rapid test before departure, with the city doing away with the requirement for a pre-flight PCR, and will still need to take a PCR on their arrival, Hong Kong CEO John Lee said at a briefing on Friday. In the three days after they get to Hong Kong, travellers will continue to face restrictions on their movements, including being banned from going to bars and eating at restaurants, he said.
Currently, travellers must spend three days in a hotel followed by four days of monitoring that come with restrictions.
Hong Kong had been gearing up for further easing of its travel curbs after following China’s Covid-Zero lead throughout the pandemic. The changes come ahead of several high-profile events including an international banking summit and the iconic Rugby Sevens tournament that are slated for November.
Bankers have stipulated that a cut in quarantine rules would be needed in order for them to attend, while the city has more broadly been struggling to stem a brain drain after more than two years of harsh virus rules.
The easing comes as the city’s daily Covid-19 cases are declining, falling to less than 6,000 a day from more than 10,000 earlier in September. Most are local infections, with 163 imported cases reported on Thursday.
It’s the latest in a number of steps Lee has taken to make travel less of a high-stakes gamble since being sworn into office on July 1. He ended some flight bans that could unpredictably derail travel, slashed the length of hotel quarantine stays, announced a plan to cease ordering people into government-run isolation facilities and stopped taking the temperatures of transit passengers as they passed through the city’s airport.
Hong Kong has trailed the reopening measures that have been put in place by all of its major financial rivals, including New York, London and, most importantly in the region, Singapore. Many expatriate workers have left the city for Singapore, which started its reopening in the northern hemisphere spring and stuck with it even as case counts rebounded.
