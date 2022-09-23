But in the three days after they get to Hong Kong, travellers will still face restrictions including being banned from going to bars and restaurants
SA billionaire Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle, Remgro, is planning to sell its stake in the local unit of energy giant TotalEnergies, according to people familiar with the matter.
Remgro’s 25% holding in the arm of the Paris-based company, which owns refining operations and petrol stations in SA, has a book value of R2.5bn, according to a 2021 results statement.
Remgro declined to comment, Total did not respond to e-mailed questions.
Remgro is reshuffling its portfolio, most recently buying out the part of hospital operator Mediclinic International it did not already own. The shake-up also included the sale of Grindrod’s banking unit and the disposal of about a 30% stake in wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings to Heineken.
TotalEnergies owns a 36% stake in the Natref crude-oil refinery, with the majority held by Sasol. The companies plan to upgrade the plant to produce low-sulfur diesel.
The sale process is under way, with bids expected to be submitted within the coming weeks, said the people.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Remgro to sell stake in TotalEnergies
Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle is reportedly planning to sell its stake in the local unit of the energy giant
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
