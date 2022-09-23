×

News

Remgro to sell stake in TotalEnergies

Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle is reportedly planning to sell its stake in the local unit of the energy giant

23 September 2022 - 12:05 Loni Prinsloo and Paul Burkhardt
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

SA billionaire Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle, Remgro, is planning to sell its stake in the local unit of energy giant TotalEnergies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Remgro’s 25% holding in the arm of the Paris-based company, which owns refining operations and petrol stations in SA, has a book value of R2.5bn, according to a 2021 results statement.

Remgro declined to comment, Total did not respond to e-mailed questions.

Remgro is reshuffling its portfolio, most recently buying out the part of hospital operator Mediclinic International it did not already own. The shake-up also included the sale of Grindrod’s banking unit and the disposal of about a 30% stake in wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings to Heineken.

TotalEnergies owns a 36% stake in the Natref crude-oil refinery, with the majority held by Sasol. The companies plan to upgrade the plant to produce low-sulfur diesel.

The sale process is under way, with bids expected to be submitted within the coming weeks, said the people.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

Grindrod Shipping gets cash offer set to hit JSE with another delisting

London-listed Taylor Maritime Investments moves to take control of Singapore-based Grindrod Shipping
Companies
3 weeks ago

Grindrod rides wave of favourable commodity markets

Group’s core business headline earnings rise by more than half
Companies
4 weeks ago

TotalEnergies eyes another gas project in Qatar

The French energy giant aims to secure supplies after Russia cut exports to Europe
News
2 days ago

Novel technique offers a lifeline to Sasol’s Natref refinery

The process will enable it to produce low-sulphur compliant diesel towards the end of 2023
Companies
1 month ago
