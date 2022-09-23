Glencore ordered to pay almost $500m in oil price manipulation case

It is part of $1.1bn in fines and forfeitures that Glencore has agreed to pay to resolve bribery and market-manipulation probes in the US, UK and Brazil
Getting community buy-in and suitable reserves could waylay the process
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
Glencore has been sentenced to $486m in fines and forfeiture for conspiring to manipulate US oil-price benchmarks.
The Swiss commodities trading firm, which pleaded guilty in May, was sentenced on Friday by US district judge Sarala v Nagala in Hartford, Connecticut. She ordered Glencore to pay a $341.2m fine and give up the $144.4m that it made on the scheme, following the terms of its plea agreement, US prosecutors said.
Glencore admitted that, from 2012 to 2016, employees were directed to make bids and offers during a daily trading window that S&P Global Platts used to set its oil-price benchmarks.
The penalty is part of a total of $1.1bn in fines and forfeitures that Glencore has agreed to pay to resolve bribery and market-manipulation probes in the US, UK and Brazil. Glencore units agreed to plead guilty to a list of charges ranging from bribery and corruption in South America and Africa, to price manipulation in US fuel-oil markets.
Nagala delayed the sentencing in June to give Petroleos Mexicanos and its PMI Trading DAC trading arm additional time to claim restitution as a victim of the commodities firm’s fraud. Pemex settled its claim on confidential terms, both sides told Nagala on September 12.
Glencore admitted in its plea agreement that employees were told to “talk the market” up or down to Platts reporters, who used the “colour” in their market commentary. On one day in October 2014, Emilio Heredia, a former Glencore trader in San Francisco, told a Glencore marketer by text to “make sure you start talking the mkt down” for Los Angeles Bunker Fuel at a time when Glencore was buying it from PMI.
Glencore’s efforts helped push the bunker-fuel price down from $515 per tonne to $471.50 in one day, inflating the firm’s profits from its trade by $2.1m. In total, Glencore made $85m from manipulating the market for fuel oil at the Los Angeles port, $23m in Houston and split an additional $70m in rigged proceeds with PMI, which was its partner in a joint venture.
Heredia pleaded guilty to conspiracy last year and agreed to co-operate with prosecutors. The firm’s plea agreement with the government also requires Glencore to co-operate with their investigation. The agreement doesn’t protect any individuals from prosecution “regardless of their affiliation” with Glencore.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Glencore ordered to pay almost $500m in oil price manipulation case
It is part of $1.1bn in fines and forfeitures that Glencore has agreed to pay to resolve bribery and market-manipulation probes in the US, UK and Brazil
Glencore has been sentenced to $486m in fines and forfeiture for conspiring to manipulate US oil-price benchmarks.
The Swiss commodities trading firm, which pleaded guilty in May, was sentenced on Friday by US district judge Sarala v Nagala in Hartford, Connecticut. She ordered Glencore to pay a $341.2m fine and give up the $144.4m that it made on the scheme, following the terms of its plea agreement, US prosecutors said.
Glencore admitted that, from 2012 to 2016, employees were directed to make bids and offers during a daily trading window that S&P Global Platts used to set its oil-price benchmarks.
The penalty is part of a total of $1.1bn in fines and forfeitures that Glencore has agreed to pay to resolve bribery and market-manipulation probes in the US, UK and Brazil. Glencore units agreed to plead guilty to a list of charges ranging from bribery and corruption in South America and Africa, to price manipulation in US fuel-oil markets.
Nagala delayed the sentencing in June to give Petroleos Mexicanos and its PMI Trading DAC trading arm additional time to claim restitution as a victim of the commodities firm’s fraud. Pemex settled its claim on confidential terms, both sides told Nagala on September 12.
Glencore admitted in its plea agreement that employees were told to “talk the market” up or down to Platts reporters, who used the “colour” in their market commentary. On one day in October 2014, Emilio Heredia, a former Glencore trader in San Francisco, told a Glencore marketer by text to “make sure you start talking the mkt down” for Los Angeles Bunker Fuel at a time when Glencore was buying it from PMI.
Glencore’s efforts helped push the bunker-fuel price down from $515 per tonne to $471.50 in one day, inflating the firm’s profits from its trade by $2.1m. In total, Glencore made $85m from manipulating the market for fuel oil at the Los Angeles port, $23m in Houston and split an additional $70m in rigged proceeds with PMI, which was its partner in a joint venture.
Heredia pleaded guilty to conspiracy last year and agreed to co-operate with prosecutors. The firm’s plea agreement with the government also requires Glencore to co-operate with their investigation. The agreement doesn’t protect any individuals from prosecution “regardless of their affiliation” with Glencore.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Glencore makes a push in lithium-ion battery recycling
DRA pins hopes on SA projects to turn finances around
Merafe reports surge in half-year profit and declares cash dividend
Carbon tax might mean Sasol cuts back operations
Rupert on Richemont’s rumble with LVMH
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.