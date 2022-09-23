Former high-flying money manager axed from benchmark stock index

It is part of $1.1bn in fines and forfeitures that Glencore has agreed to pay to resolve bribery and market-manipulation probes in the US, UK and Brazil
Getting community buy-in and suitable reserves could waylay the process
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
Sitting in a bright-yellow armchair and wearing a pink striped shirt, abrdn CEO Stephen Bird answered a question emailed from one of his 5,000 staff. What was the plan for the next six months? It was, he said, to prove his new business model worked.
The trouble was that many of the recipients of the recorded video on August 31 weren’t sure what the model actually was. What they did know, is that the same day it landed in their inbox, abrdn was being axed from the benchmark FTSE 100 stock index after a decade. Once the UK’s biggest manager of investment funds, it was now too small. The shares fell to another record low on Friday.
A former Citigroup executive already in the top job for two years, Bird is undertaking another reinvention of a company that has endured public scandal, market collapses and a troubled 2017 merger. The difference this time is that abrdn isn’t sure if its core business of asset management is viable on its own any more.
In what Bird has called a “reset”, abrdn will no longer focus on just picking portfolios of stocks and bonds. Instead, it wants to become a sort of investment department store with everything from private bank-style wealth management to more basic savings products.
But according to interviews with two dozen current and former employees in different departments and locations — most of whom spoke on condition of anonymity — morale has been ground down by waves of job cuts, senior departures and internal restructuring. In essence, Bird hasn’t been preaching to the converted.
One senior executive accepted that many people at the company don’t understand where the business is going. Their despondency isn’t helped by a share price that has slumped to a record low and abrdn’s assets shrinking by almost £170bn since it was born out of the merger with Standard Life Investments five years ago.
“We’ve done this all very quickly, but not everyone can see it,” Bird, 55, said in an interview on Thursday. “I thought that we would get the bulk of it done in three years and of course the market environment has been tough and it means it will take longer to achieve the numbers.”
The crux of the plan is that the company will no longer rely on funds that are forever hostage to the ups and downs of stock and bond markets. Rather, it will be split three ways between asset management — which now accounts for more than half the people and assets at the company — a wealth arm and a platform for financial advisers. The goal is for a better mix of clients and revenue.
New strategy
This month, abrdn gathered “50 future leaders” in Edinburgh, where the company is headquartered. As part of the confab, they did an exercise in which they needed to explain to each another the corporate strategy. As well as his video messages, Bird said he also does a monthly coffee morning with a group of employees.
“It’s very natural when you create a new strategy that it will take people longer to understand,” Bird said. “There is much more to do.” He said that according to a recent staff survey, 77% believe in his strategy.
The process has its casualties as Bird rallies the company around his plans. In the latest set of results published in August, abrdn said it cut 500 jobs in 2021 and is doing the same this year. Several senior people have left, including the COO, head of manager research and global head of client services. Veteran fund manager and head of Asia, Hugh Young, was replaced.
About 80% of its revenue still comes from asset management, an industry in decline. Fees from running investment funds dropped 11% in the six months to June 30, though Bird said outflows have all but stopped. About half of abrdn’s earnings came from the adviser and wealth businesses, he said.
“The way the business is going in terms of strategy, the turnaround isn’t going to happen over the next three years,” said Mandeep Jagpal, an analyst at RBC who rates abrdn shares “underperform”. “I’m not getting the sense they are diversifying, profits are mainly coming from the investment vector so it’s still an asset management business at its core.”
In many ways, abrdn is emblematic of the declining state of UK asset management and the global business of active fund management in the face of the rise of cheaper, index-tracking funds. There’s no doubt abrdn is at the sharp end of that. On the day the asset manager dropped off the FTSE 100, it had £508bn of assets compared with £670bn when the merger created Britain’s biggest manager of money.
The company’s shares have tumbled more than 40% this year vs 5% for the FTSE and 31% for Schroders, which overtook abrdn to become the UK’s largest asset manager two years ago.
Appease shareholders
Short sellers, who borrow shares from other investors and then sell them in the hope of buying them back at lower prices, are mounting pressure. The number of abrdn’s outstanding shares on loan to short sellers reached the highest in a decade this month, according to data compiled by IHS Markit.
In an effort to appease shareholders, the company plans to pay out £500mn, the Financial Times reported on September 16. Bird declined to comment, though said abrdn has £1.3bn it can access to use for the business or to hand to investors.
And there are buyers out there. The shares are “a reasonable bet”, according to Clive Beagles, who manages the £2.3bn UK Equity Income Fund at JO Hambro Capital Management and has been purchasing the stock. “The asset management division undoubtedly needs restructuring and they appear to be making some sensible decisions on reducing the cost base in parts of that business.”
Bird acknowledges the slew of negative news about the company. Even the lower-case rebranding last year that saw the e’s removed from the firm’s name — Aberdeen, after the Scottish city where the original company was based — was ridiculed.
As CEO, he is naturally upbeat about the turnaround plan. Abrdn is merging about a fifth of its funds, cutting costs because they will need fewer people to manage them. Though Bird vows actively managed funds are a core part of the business, he wants to refocus the range on just a few areas such as emerging markets and smaller companies.
Bird has spent much of his time focusing on other businesses. Abrdn bought online broker Interactive Investors late last year for £1.5bn. He used the acquisition to create a defined wealth unit within his company, jibing with a recent trend of banks, fintechs and other asset managers trying to grab a piece of the wealth market.
Abrdn’s plans become more complicated when explained in detail, though, people inside and outside the company said. Longer-standing employees find it hard to buy into the vision. Those more sympathetic to Bird’s cause, meanwhile, say he faces the challenge of rallying troops while also slashing costs and painting their business as less important to the future.
Unhappy marriage
It’s not the first time the company has been forced to stage a revival. In the early 2000s, investors lost hundreds of millions of pounds in funds called split-capital trusts that were marketed as safe. Aberdeen Asset Management founder Martin Gilbert called the scandal a “near death experience”. By 2012, the company capped its turnaround by joining the FTSE 100, five years before it merged with Standard Life.
Bird arrived in September 2020 at an unhappy marriage between the firms, a tangled web of brandings, processes and duplication, including an unwieldy dual CEO-structure. The company remains fragmented, according to people interviewed. Some said they don’t actually know what other departments in the company do.
His tenure also hardly started with a morale boost. In a prerecorded video soon after he became CEO — amid the pandemic — he told staff that many weren’t getting a bonus. Some employees think it was designed to drive people out. Bird said it was the right thing to do.
In the August 31 video from his yellow armchair (he has one in Edinburgh and London), Bird announced he was bringing forward a pay rise from April 2023 to next month with the cost of living soaring in the UK and elsewhere.
“It’s a tough market condition for all asset managers,” said Jagpal at RBC. “But abrdn is more exposed to that because they went into it in a weak position.”
BloombergMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Former high-flying money manager axed from benchmark stock index
As shares fall to another record low, abrdn isn’t sure its core business of asset management is viable on its own
Sitting in a bright-yellow armchair and wearing a pink striped shirt, abrdn CEO Stephen Bird answered a question emailed from one of his 5,000 staff. What was the plan for the next six months? It was, he said, to prove his new business model worked.
The trouble was that many of the recipients of the recorded video on August 31 weren’t sure what the model actually was. What they did know, is that the same day it landed in their inbox, abrdn was being axed from the benchmark FTSE 100 stock index after a decade. Once the UK’s biggest manager of investment funds, it was now too small. The shares fell to another record low on Friday.
A former Citigroup executive already in the top job for two years, Bird is undertaking another reinvention of a company that has endured public scandal, market collapses and a troubled 2017 merger. The difference this time is that abrdn isn’t sure if its core business of asset management is viable on its own any more.
In what Bird has called a “reset”, abrdn will no longer focus on just picking portfolios of stocks and bonds. Instead, it wants to become a sort of investment department store with everything from private bank-style wealth management to more basic savings products.
But according to interviews with two dozen current and former employees in different departments and locations — most of whom spoke on condition of anonymity — morale has been ground down by waves of job cuts, senior departures and internal restructuring. In essence, Bird hasn’t been preaching to the converted.
One senior executive accepted that many people at the company don’t understand where the business is going. Their despondency isn’t helped by a share price that has slumped to a record low and abrdn’s assets shrinking by almost £170bn since it was born out of the merger with Standard Life Investments five years ago.
“We’ve done this all very quickly, but not everyone can see it,” Bird, 55, said in an interview on Thursday. “I thought that we would get the bulk of it done in three years and of course the market environment has been tough and it means it will take longer to achieve the numbers.”
The crux of the plan is that the company will no longer rely on funds that are forever hostage to the ups and downs of stock and bond markets. Rather, it will be split three ways between asset management — which now accounts for more than half the people and assets at the company — a wealth arm and a platform for financial advisers. The goal is for a better mix of clients and revenue.
New strategy
This month, abrdn gathered “50 future leaders” in Edinburgh, where the company is headquartered. As part of the confab, they did an exercise in which they needed to explain to each another the corporate strategy. As well as his video messages, Bird said he also does a monthly coffee morning with a group of employees.
“It’s very natural when you create a new strategy that it will take people longer to understand,” Bird said. “There is much more to do.” He said that according to a recent staff survey, 77% believe in his strategy.
The process has its casualties as Bird rallies the company around his plans. In the latest set of results published in August, abrdn said it cut 500 jobs in 2021 and is doing the same this year. Several senior people have left, including the COO, head of manager research and global head of client services. Veteran fund manager and head of Asia, Hugh Young, was replaced.
About 80% of its revenue still comes from asset management, an industry in decline. Fees from running investment funds dropped 11% in the six months to June 30, though Bird said outflows have all but stopped. About half of abrdn’s earnings came from the adviser and wealth businesses, he said.
“The way the business is going in terms of strategy, the turnaround isn’t going to happen over the next three years,” said Mandeep Jagpal, an analyst at RBC who rates abrdn shares “underperform”. “I’m not getting the sense they are diversifying, profits are mainly coming from the investment vector so it’s still an asset management business at its core.”
In many ways, abrdn is emblematic of the declining state of UK asset management and the global business of active fund management in the face of the rise of cheaper, index-tracking funds. There’s no doubt abrdn is at the sharp end of that. On the day the asset manager dropped off the FTSE 100, it had £508bn of assets compared with £670bn when the merger created Britain’s biggest manager of money.
The company’s shares have tumbled more than 40% this year vs 5% for the FTSE and 31% for Schroders, which overtook abrdn to become the UK’s largest asset manager two years ago.
Appease shareholders
Short sellers, who borrow shares from other investors and then sell them in the hope of buying them back at lower prices, are mounting pressure. The number of abrdn’s outstanding shares on loan to short sellers reached the highest in a decade this month, according to data compiled by IHS Markit.
In an effort to appease shareholders, the company plans to pay out £500mn, the Financial Times reported on September 16. Bird declined to comment, though said abrdn has £1.3bn it can access to use for the business or to hand to investors.
And there are buyers out there. The shares are “a reasonable bet”, according to Clive Beagles, who manages the £2.3bn UK Equity Income Fund at JO Hambro Capital Management and has been purchasing the stock. “The asset management division undoubtedly needs restructuring and they appear to be making some sensible decisions on reducing the cost base in parts of that business.”
Bird acknowledges the slew of negative news about the company. Even the lower-case rebranding last year that saw the e’s removed from the firm’s name — Aberdeen, after the Scottish city where the original company was based — was ridiculed.
As CEO, he is naturally upbeat about the turnaround plan. Abrdn is merging about a fifth of its funds, cutting costs because they will need fewer people to manage them. Though Bird vows actively managed funds are a core part of the business, he wants to refocus the range on just a few areas such as emerging markets and smaller companies.
Bird has spent much of his time focusing on other businesses. Abrdn bought online broker Interactive Investors late last year for £1.5bn. He used the acquisition to create a defined wealth unit within his company, jibing with a recent trend of banks, fintechs and other asset managers trying to grab a piece of the wealth market.
Abrdn’s plans become more complicated when explained in detail, though, people inside and outside the company said. Longer-standing employees find it hard to buy into the vision. Those more sympathetic to Bird’s cause, meanwhile, say he faces the challenge of rallying troops while also slashing costs and painting their business as less important to the future.
Unhappy marriage
It’s not the first time the company has been forced to stage a revival. In the early 2000s, investors lost hundreds of millions of pounds in funds called split-capital trusts that were marketed as safe. Aberdeen Asset Management founder Martin Gilbert called the scandal a “near death experience”. By 2012, the company capped its turnaround by joining the FTSE 100, five years before it merged with Standard Life.
Bird arrived in September 2020 at an unhappy marriage between the firms, a tangled web of brandings, processes and duplication, including an unwieldy dual CEO-structure. The company remains fragmented, according to people interviewed. Some said they don’t actually know what other departments in the company do.
His tenure also hardly started with a morale boost. In a prerecorded video soon after he became CEO — amid the pandemic — he told staff that many weren’t getting a bonus. Some employees think it was designed to drive people out. Bird said it was the right thing to do.
In the August 31 video from his yellow armchair (he has one in Edinburgh and London), Bird announced he was bringing forward a pay rise from April 2023 to next month with the cost of living soaring in the UK and elsewhere.
“It’s a tough market condition for all asset managers,” said Jagpal at RBC. “But abrdn is more exposed to that because they went into it in a weak position.”
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
A buffet of options in listed food sector
Withholding dividends boosts Fortress’ balance sheet, analysts say
Lululemon founder turns focus to Anta Sports
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.