News

Credit Suisse shares hit record low on US exit rumours

The bank’s shares fell by 8% on Friday, trading at $4.4427 at 9.39am. New CEO Ulrich Koerner is seeking to shore up confidence

23 September 2022 - 11:24 Myriam Balezou
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Credit Suisse Group shares slumped to a record low after the bank was forced to deny a Reuters report that it is considering exiting the US market, signalling that doubts still remain over the troubled lender’s upcoming strategy revamp. 

“Credit Suisse is not exiting the US market. Any reporting that suggests otherwise is categorically false and completely unfounded,” a representative for the bank said in a statement late Thursday. 

Shares fell as much as 8% in early trading Friday, trading at 4.35 Swiss francs ($4.4427) as of 9.39am in Zurich.

The bank is in the midst of electing which businesses to cut, exit or keep as part of its second restructuring in less than a year. New CEO Ulrich Koerner and Chairperson Axel Lehmann are seeking to shore up confidence in the lender and return it to profitability after a string of losses and missteps. 

Credit Suisse is also sounding out investors for a possible capital raise, according to the report from the newswire on Thursday. The bank started in recent weeks to speak to investors about the move, Reuters said, citing two people familiar with the plans it didn’t name. 

A bank spokesperson reiterated the firm’s statement that it will update investors on the strategy review when it reports third-quarter earnings next month. “It would be premature to comment on any potential outcomes before then.”

Credit Suisse’s top executives and board members are weighing several options as they look to stem a stock rout that has taken the share price to the lowest on record. The firm has been talking to potential buyers for its securitised products group, a trading business with $75bn in assets by one measure, and has floated the idea of giving dealmakers an equity stake in their unit, auguring a possible spin-out, Bloomberg has reported.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG said last month that Credit Suisse faces a capital gap of at least 4-billion Swiss francs ($4.1bn) to improve its financial strength, fund its restructuring and support growth. The Swiss bank’s leaders have said they’re comfortable with the firm’s capital position.




