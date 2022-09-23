×

News

Airbus reaffirms production targets despite supply-chain bars

Aircraft-maker stands by plans to build 75 A320-family aircraft a month by 2025, 25 more than it expects to be handing over by December

23 September 2022 - 16:24 Charlotte Ryan
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
Airbus SE CEO Guillaume Faury reaffirmed the company’s production targets even as supply-chain constraints limit its ability to deliver jetliners on schedule.

While Airbus is grappling with “multiple crises”, including soaring inflation and energy costs, higher interest rates and uncertainty about the war in Ukraine, supply-chain issues present its biggest single challenge, Faury said on Friday.

Yet, Airbus is standing by plans to build 75 of its flagship A320-family aircraft a month by 2025, 25 more than it expects to be handing over by December, Faury said in a capital markets day briefing. It’s also sticking with a reduced target of 700 deliveries across its jetliner range this year.

Airbus cut its 2022 delivery goal with the pace of the short-term ramp-up in July as suppliers struggled with labour and raw-material shortages, affecting the flow of everything from electronics to engines, while standing by the 2025 forecast. Even after reining in its ambitions for this year, the firm still had almost half its targeted handovers outstanding at end-August.

Air India to hugely expand its fleet

Tata Sons earmarks $1.9bn as it prepares to rebuild the former state-run airline
News
1 week ago

“Based on the visibility we have now from the supply chain we think it’s manageable, but I will not tell you that it’s easy,” Faury said of the 700-plane goal. “There’s a helluva lot of work to be done.”

The CEO said the supply crunch is “not just an end-of-the-year battle” but a crisis that will persist into next year, if not beyond.

“We don’t know exactly when the position of the supply chain will have normalised,” he said. “We have indications that things are starting to go better, but we are in a ramp up, so it’s not just fulfilling the needs of today. It becomes more and more difficult every day.”

The bottleneck in engines, at least, has eased somewhat, with the number of completed narrowbodies lacking turbines cut to single figures in recent weeks from 26 in July after a spate of shipments, Faury said. He added that Airbus has reached accords on engine volumes for 2023 and 2024 with both Pratt & Whitney and CFM International, and is beginning to discuss 2025 numbers.

There’s a helluva lot of work to be done.
Airbus SE CEO Guillaume Faury

Some suppliers have pushed back on the fast pace of Airbus’s single-aisle ramp up, with Greg Hayes, CEO of Pratt parent Raytheon Technologies, saying last week that a monthly rate of 65 by 2025 is more likely than 75.

Faury said the comments were “unhelpful” and that engine makers have accepted the 2025 target, however challenging.

Other insights from the CMD briefing:

  • Faury sees strong case for a stretched A220-500 version of its smallest jet series to offer “a powerful product range”, but says it’s too early to make a decision. The programme, acquired from Bombardier, should reach breakeven by mid-decade.
  • Airbus sees largest single-aisle A321 making up 70% of A320-family order backlog from 60% now as monthly production of jets reaches 75. A321 XLR close to service entry, somewhat later than intended.
  • Wide-body interest building “slowly but surely”, says Faury, though relies on global markets. “There’ll be a moment where wide-body orders will come big time and that’s probably not very far out.”
  • Airbus sees strong demand for potential freighter versions of A321 and A330. It won’t necessarily do both, but looking at opportunities.
  • Faury aiming to pay dividends at the higher end of targeted range. A share buyback is also an option once a €10bn net cash goal is reached, which could be quite soon.
  • Airbus still using Russian titanium supplier VSMPO as not subject to sanctions. While working to move to alternative sources, a world minus Russian titanium would be a “pure lose-lose” for everyone.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Your in-flight entertainment could soon be brought to you by Elon Musk

Starlink says it can serve aircraft of all sizes, and cites an agreement with the parent of Hawaiian Airlines to serve large Airbus and Boeing planes
News
6 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Flying taxis heading for your door? Not so fast

Take-off dates for new city transport pushed back to the future
Opinion
1 week ago

Chinese airlines report huge losses as they count the cost of zero-Covid drive

China Southern cites a fall in revenue from domestic travel, while Air China blames reduced capacity
News
3 weeks ago

CHRIS BRYANT: Penalise wasteful trips by private-jet users if ban is unlikely

Journeys where there are readily available low-carbon alternatives such as rail should be penalised most, or banned altogether
Opinion
3 weeks ago
