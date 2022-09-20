The battle to save democracy starts at the local library

As efforts to ban books in the US grow, so do attacks on these community hubs
In August, voters in Jamestown, Michigan, chose to defund the small township’s library rather than allow certain books to be read.
Like many other recent culture-war attacks against libraries, this one centred on the availability of LGBTQ-themed material: after the board of the Patmos Public Library refused to ban a memoir by nonbinary writer and artist Maia Kobabe, local conservative groups launched a campaign against the library and its staff, ultimately leading to the defeat of a property tax measure that the library depends on for most of its funding. While donations in support have poured in from around the world, the library may be forced to shut its doors in 2023.
Similar stories have emerged from Llano County, Texas, where the head librarian at the Kingsland Branch Library lost her job rather than remove books, including a biography of a transgender teen, that some residents deemed objectionable. At the Campbell County Public Library in Wyoming, residents sought to bring charges against the library director and board for the crime of “offering for dissemination obscene material”, because there were books on the shelf like Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy and How Do You Make a Baby?
The battle to protect democracy is a global struggle playing out at the local level, and libraries have landed on the front lines. These are places that help people to understand the wider world and move beyond their political and social bubbles. At a time when democratic norms are under sustained attack in the US and around the world, the need for openness to new ideas is greater than ever.
The American Library Association (ALA) tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services in 2021, resulting in more than 1,597 individual book challenges or removals — the highest numbers the ALA has seen in the 20 years it has compiled these numbers. The preponderance of books targeted were about black or LGBTQ+ people. Of the top 10 most-banned books, five of them regarded LGBTQ+ topics.
According to an April report from PEN America, more than two dozen states banned books in the last year, but just three states account for 87% of the total banning incidents: Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida. Nearly half of these incidents were at the behest of directives of state officials and elected legislators primarily focused on books dealing with race and sexuality. In Florida, for example, after legislators passed a Parents’ Bill of Rights law, public schools in Collier County placed parental warning labels on more than 100 books.
Books targeted are primarily on race and LGBTQ+ issues — many by prominent authors like Toni Morrison, Maya Angelou and Ibram X. Kendi
Again, these books are primarily on race and LGBTQ+ issues — many by prominent authors like Toni Morrison, Maya Angelou, and Ibram X Kendi. This institutionalised silencing of black voices prevents a whole swath of America from learning about the country and creates roadblocks for young people of colour and LGBTQ+ youth to hear from voices representative of their life experience.
Book bans and political skirmishes over access and censorship are hardly new. What has changed, however, is the ferocity of the attacks, the scale of the bans, and the institutionalisation of the approach. Many campaigns against controversial books are driven not by a few angry community members but by politicians with legislation putting teachers and librarians on the battleground of national-level culture wars.
Online disinformation and the rise of far-right hate groups have coalesced to amplify these challenges. Social media in particular gives people from anywhere — not just members of a local community — the ability to mobilise against books or library programming they find objectionable. We can see this most clearly illustrated by what has been happening with Drag Queen Story Hours held at local libraries across the US. In several cities, extremist groups such as the Proud Boys have disrupted these literacy events, yelling hateful slurs and insults at attendees.
But even though attacks on libraries and efforts to ban books are at record highs, large majorities of Americans — Democrats, Republicans and independents — oppose efforts to have books snatched from their public libraries. When was the last time you saw that kind of bipartisan political support for anything? In an ALA survey from March 2022, 71% of respondents stand against the book bans we are seeing play out nationwide, and 75% trust their local libraries to decide which books belong in their collections.
