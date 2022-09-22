SoftBank cuts its estimated value for Indian hotel group Oyo

Bureaucracy and supply-chain issues keep holding back the EV maker’s factory outside Berlin
SoftBank Group Corp has slashed the valuation of Oyo Hotels on its books by more than 20% as the once high-flying Indian start-up prepares for an initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said.
The Japanese investor, the largest shareholder in the hotel-booking firm, cut its estimated value for Oyo to $2.7bn in the June quarter from an earlier $3.4bn after benchmarking it against peers with similar operations, said the people, asking not to be named because the information is not public. The lodging firm reached a valuation of $10bn in a 2019 funding round.
Oyo, formally known as Oravel Stays Ltd, filed a fresh round of financial documents with India’s market regulator on Monday as it plans for a stock-market debut after cost cuts and recovery in travel helped it reduce losses. The company expects approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for the public debut soon and aims to tap the market at a valuation of about $5bn early next year, the people said. Oyo’s deliberations about its IPO are not final and its plans could still change, depending on market conditions.
The start-up was targeting a valuation of about $9bn in its IPO after preliminary conversations with potential investors, Bloomberg News reported in January. In its preliminary filing in September 2021, the company said it planned to raise 84.3-billion rupees ($1bn) through the sale of new shares and those held by existing investors.
A spokesman for SoftBank did not immediately provide comment. Oyo said it is confident its valuation should not have been marked down given its recovering business performance, adding that it has not decided on the timing of an IPO.
“We are confident that the above speculations about valuation markdown is patently incorrect. Valuation is an outcome of business performance,” the start-up said in a statement. “We have not decided the exact timing for the IPO and the IPO valuation is also highly speculative.”
The latest filings from Oyo showed narrower losses and a rebound in sales for the year to end-March 2022 and the next three months. It reported a loss of 18.9-billion rupees for the year, nearly halving from the previous 12 months.
But investors worldwide have sold down stocks this year as macroeconomic risks mounted, ascribing lower valuation multiples to tech companies.
The company has been one of the more controversial start-up bets by SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, with parallels to his support for WeWork and its eccentric founder Adam Neumann. Son has backed Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal for years and urged him to rapidly expand in markets such as Japan and the US — with disastrous consequences.
As an investor in hundreds of private start-ups, SoftBank estimates the value of its holdings each quarter and then books the changes as a profit or loss on its income statement. It reported a record $23.4bn loss on plunging portfolio valuations and foreign currency losses in the June quarter.
Bloomberg
SoftBank cuts its estimated value for Indian hotel group Oyo
Performance does not justify a mark-down, says the once high-flying start-up
