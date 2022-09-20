Russia’s Lavrov walks out Security Council meeting critical of Putin

UN chief deeply concerned over reports of Russia's plan to annex more of Ukraine
Getting community buy-in and suitable reserves could waylay the process
A new company aims to repurpose the technology into a super-quick long-distance wireless communications system
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a UN Security Council meeting where the US and its allies were criticising President Vladimir Putin’s government over the invasion of Ukraine, in a stark demonstration of the divisions opened up by the war.
Lavrov arrived at the meeting late, delivered his speech and left once it was done, refusing to stay for the speeches that accused Russia of committing war crimes and violating the UN Charter.
He said the West forced Russia to launch it’s “special military operation” to protect its own security and was “inevitable” because the US and its allies sought to use Ukraine as a “base for creating and realising threats to Russian security”.
Both Ukraine and the West have rejected those allegations.
“He has left the chamber, I’m not surprised,” UK foreign secretary James Cleverly told the session shortly after Lavrov spoke. “I don’t think Mr Lavrov wants to hear the collective condemnation of this council.”
Russia has also struggled to marshal support outside the Security Council. The General Assembly voted 101-7 with 19 abstentions to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak by video link this week.
UN secretary-general António Guterres said he was “deeply concerned by reports of plans to organise so-called referendums in areas of Ukraine that are currently not under government control”.
“Any annexation of a state’s territory by another state resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the UN Charter and of international law,” Guterres told the Security Council in condemning Putin’s plans to stage sham referendums to justify claiming Ukrainian territory as part of Russia.
Earlier on Thursday, Yair Lapid addressed the UN General Assembly, the first Israeli leader to do so in six years. He said Israel sought a two-state solution with Palestinians.
“An agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy and for the future of our children,” he said, adding that the only condition Israel had was for a future Palestinian state to be “a peaceful one”.
Also on Thursday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari called for more debt relief to be given to poorer nations.
“The multifaceted challenges facing most developing countries have placed a debilitating chokehold on their fiscal space,” he said at his last address to the General Assembly before leaving office next year. This situation requires “a global commitment to the expansion and extension of the debt-service suspension initiative to countries facing fiscal and liquidity challenges as well as outright cancellation for countries facing the most severe challenges”, he said.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia’s Lavrov walks out Security Council meeting critical of Putin
UN chief deeply concerned over reports of Russia's plan to annex more of Ukraine
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a UN Security Council meeting where the US and its allies were criticising President Vladimir Putin’s government over the invasion of Ukraine, in a stark demonstration of the divisions opened up by the war.
Lavrov arrived at the meeting late, delivered his speech and left once it was done, refusing to stay for the speeches that accused Russia of committing war crimes and violating the UN Charter.
He said the West forced Russia to launch it’s “special military operation” to protect its own security and was “inevitable” because the US and its allies sought to use Ukraine as a “base for creating and realising threats to Russian security”.
Both Ukraine and the West have rejected those allegations.
“He has left the chamber, I’m not surprised,” UK foreign secretary James Cleverly told the session shortly after Lavrov spoke. “I don’t think Mr Lavrov wants to hear the collective condemnation of this council.”
Russia has also struggled to marshal support outside the Security Council. The General Assembly voted 101-7 with 19 abstentions to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak by video link this week.
UN secretary-general António Guterres said he was “deeply concerned by reports of plans to organise so-called referendums in areas of Ukraine that are currently not under government control”.
“Any annexation of a state’s territory by another state resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the UN Charter and of international law,” Guterres told the Security Council in condemning Putin’s plans to stage sham referendums to justify claiming Ukrainian territory as part of Russia.
Earlier on Thursday, Yair Lapid addressed the UN General Assembly, the first Israeli leader to do so in six years. He said Israel sought a two-state solution with Palestinians.
“An agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy and for the future of our children,” he said, adding that the only condition Israel had was for a future Palestinian state to be “a peaceful one”.
Also on Thursday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari called for more debt relief to be given to poorer nations.
“The multifaceted challenges facing most developing countries have placed a debilitating chokehold on their fiscal space,” he said at his last address to the General Assembly before leaving office next year. This situation requires “a global commitment to the expansion and extension of the debt-service suspension initiative to countries facing fiscal and liquidity challenges as well as outright cancellation for countries facing the most severe challenges”, he said.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ukraine invasion ‘should make your blood run cold, Biden tells UN
Ten foreigners captured by Russia in Ukraine released after Saudi mediation
Nato and Ukraine denounce Russia’s ‘sham’ referendum plans to annex Donbas
Finland reports increased traffic on Russian border
STEVEN KUO: Putin takes flak over Ukraine war from SCO allies China and India
Zelensky urges UN to punish Russia over Ukraine invasion
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.