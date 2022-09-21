Organised crime poses existential threat to SA, warns global crime body

Organised crime often lies behind and connects seemingly disparate criminal incidents that take place every day, says Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
Surging rates of murder, extortion and kidnapping are among signs that crime is posing an “existential” threat to SA, according to a report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC).
The murder rate has risen 38% since 2010, the number of kidnappings for ransom has quadrupled and infrastructure theft such as the looting of copper-power cables costs the country R187bn a year, the Geneva-based group said in a report released on Wednesday. All of these are signs that the state is struggling to contain criminal activity, it said.
“Organised crime is an existential threat to SA’s democratic institutions, economy and people,” Mark Shaw, the director of the group, said in an introduction to the 206-page document. “It often lies behind and connects numerous seemingly disparate criminal incidents we see occurring in SA every day.”
The initiative places the blame on the country’s apartheid history, which has resulted in poorer, formerly non-white areas being neglected by the state. The weakening of state institutions during the nine-year rule of former president Jacob Zuma has exacerbated this.
‘Unprecedented foothold’
Zuma’s rule was “one driven by personality and personal interests,” the initiative said. This resulted in political appointees to key positions at state companies, resulting in “patronage networks, which in turn helped facilitate grand-scale corruption and enabled business and organised crime to secure an unprecedented foothold in the state apparatus.”
Organised crime in SA ranges from heroin, meth and cocaine trafficking to people-smuggling, rhino poaching and the stripping of metal from state power, water and transport companies. Pipelines are targeted and syndicates demand contracts from mining and construction companies, which they are paid for but do not fulfil.
Other issues include a surge in vigilante killings and a jump in cash-in-transit robberies. Cybercrime is also on the rise, with SA becoming the biggest location of internet-protocol addresses used for digital extortion in Africa. Gold and platinum are illegally mined or stolen and sold illicitly.
The murder rate is currently more than 40 per 100,000 citizens and more than 10,000 people were kidnapped for ransom in the most recent year assessed, the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime said, citing government data.
“SA faces a complex, hybrid criminal threat. Having originated in highly constricted conditions under apartheid, in three decades organised crime has spread across the country and forged links across the world,” the group said.
“Left unchecked, organised crime will continue to seriously impair SA’s reputation and development.”
Organised crime poses existential threat to SA, warns global crime body
Organised crime often lies behind and connects seemingly disparate criminal incidents that take place every day, says Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
