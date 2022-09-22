Deutsche Bank and UniCredit upbeat on returns from high rates

Bureaucracy and supply-chain issues keep holding back the EV maker’s factory outside Berlin
Two of Europe’s largest lenders signalled optimism that surging income from loans will more than offset the negative effect of the region’s energy crisis, as central banks hike interest rates sharply to tackle inflation.
Deutsche Bank is on track to reach the “top end” of its revenue guidance for the year, according to CFO James von Moltke, while UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel said on Thursday that the bank will give a “substantial upgrade” to its targets alongside third-quarter results. Both executives were speaking at a Bank of America conference in London.
After a decade under a negative interest rate regime, European lenders are facing a complex environment where energy supply constraints and economic gloom are being offset — for now — by the response from central bankers to rapid price gains. Orcel, who leads a bank that operates in several countries across the region, including Germany, said he can expect an extra billion euros in revenue for every 100 basis points in higher official borrowing costs.
“Our financial performance will be further boosted by the constructive rate environment. That was not part of our plan,” Orcel said, adding that the bank previously “took a very conservative set of macro assumptions”.
UniCredit shares surged as much as 7% in trading in Milan while Deutsche Bank rose almost 4%, both outperforming the broader Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which slipped.
Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest lender, has guided for full-year revenue of €26bn-€27bn. Earnings are likely to come in at the top of that range on a strong performance in fixed income trading so far this quarter and continued momentum in the private bank and corporate bank, von Moltke said. That is helping to balance weakness in origination and advisory services that are in line with the broader market, he said.
Von Moltke’s comments follow warnings from Wall Street banks that revenue from deal-making and underwriting capital raises will plunge in the current quarter, with both Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase forecasting that fees in the division could plummet 50%. However, the lenders also said that the volatility that has been hindering deals has continued to boost trading, especially the macro businesses.
Deutsche Bank’s guidance is for net interest income in 2025 more than €2bn higher than the 2021 level of €11.2bn.
Both UniCredit and Deutsche Bank are undergoing turnaround plans, with the German lender nearing the end of a process aided by higher-than-expected gains from trading amid the market turmoil first during the pandemic and later Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. UniCredit is being slimmed down and refocused by Orcel, who took over as CEO in 2021.
While Orcel has hailed the positive benefit of rate increases for now, he has also warned that they could end up choking the economy. Von Moltke tempered his upbeat 2022 outlook with a more pessimistic view of 2023, saying the current uncertainty makes it hard to predict how much credit provisions might rise and whether developments such as a potential slowdown in loan demand will hurt the business.
UniCredit has rolled out one of the most generous shareholder payouts in Europe worth at least €16bn to end-2024. The bank is targeting a full-year adjusted profit target excluding Russia at €4bn as it focuses on the top line and keeping costs down.
The bank is targeting a full-year revenue excluding Russia at above €16.7bn as it focuses on keeping costs down.
