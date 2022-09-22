×

Chinese firms in Myanmar eye liquid gas from Russia

22 September 2022 - 16:01 Khine Lin Kyaw and Philip J Heijmans
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Chinese companies operating in Myanmar’s electricity generation sector have asked the ruling junta for assistance in importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, news outlet Frontier Myanmar reported on Thursday.

Citing a leaked memo from the military junta’s ministry of electric power in July, the magazine reported that Chinese companies involved in power projects requested but failed to get “help” to import Russian LNG following a supply and cash crunch. 

Hong Kong-listed VPower Group International Holdings and China National Technical Import and Export Corporation are in a joint venture power plant project that involved importing LNG cargoes. The companies signed a five-year power purchasing pact with Myanmar’s Electric Power Generation Enterprise in 2020. 

The Chinese companies are the latest to feel the pinch from sanctions levelled against Myanmar and its lucrative energy sector after the junta seized control of the country in a 2021 coup.

“We contacted Russia to buy LNG but they do not want to sell directly to a company, they only want to sell government-to-government,” the companies said in a memo that was cited by Frontier, adding that a meeting took place on July 25. “At present, we are having difficulty getting LNG and US dollars.”

VPower denied it was involved in LNG procurement, saying the company didn’t have business dealings with any Russian entities. CNTIC and its parent company, China General Technology, did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. 

Maj-Gen Zaw Min Tun, the lead spokesman for Myanmar’s State Administration Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Soe Myint, director-general at the ministry of electric power, said discussions are under way for “all these issues” but denied that there were direct requests to import LNG from Russia.

Shunned by most other countries, Myanmar’s military government has drawn closer to Russia with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing visiting the country twice since July. During his latest trip earlier in September he heralded budding ties and heaped praise on Vladimir Putin “as a leader of the world”. 

The two nations agreed to use the barter system for Myanmar’s fertiliser imports from Russia while its fuel oil purchases from the country will be paid in rouble.

The central banks of Myanmar and Russia are also in discussions about direct payments in rouble and kyat. The Southeast Asian nation will soon allow the use of Mir cards, a Russian card payment system for electronic fund transfers, and enable Bank of Russia’s messaging system to facilitate bilateral trade and investment.

Germany nationalises Uniper to keep the lights on

Government to inject €8bn into debt-laden gas importer to avoid energy as nothern-hemisphere winter approaches
Companies
1 day ago

TotalEnergies eyes another gas project in Qatar

The French energy giant aims to secure supplies after Russia cut exports to Europe
News
1 day ago

WATCH: SA ahead of its peers in renewable energy

Business Day TV talks to Climate Group executive director of systems change, Mike Peirce
National
1 day ago
