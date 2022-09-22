×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy have to testify in probe by trade commission

Amazon provides no reason the commission must accept anything less than all relevant testimony it can obtain from the two witnesses, the FTC says

22 September 2022 - 11:12 Leah Nylen
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Amazon.com lost a bid to exclude top executives including billionaire founder Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy from having to testify in a Federal Trade Commission probe. 

The company filed a petition with the FTC in August, arguing that the agency’s information and interview requests were “unduly burdensome”. 

In an order published late on Wednesday, the FTC rejected that request, saying the two executives could be interviewed as part of a probe, though it extended the time period for when sworn testimony could occur. 

“Amazon provides no reason why the commission must accept anything less than all the relevant testimony it can obtain from these two witnesses,” the FTC said in its decision. 

The FTC, which has both antitrust and consumer protection mandates, has been investigating Amazon for potential anticompetitive conduct for several years. The agency opened an investigation into Amazon Prime in 2022, investigating whether the subscription service may have violated consumer protection laws.

The Biden administration has stepped up antitrust enforcement as a keystone of its economic policy, seeking to reverse what antitrust officials view as decades of lax oversight over corporate consolidation and market power.  

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Fed raises rates 75 bps in third straight hike
News
2.
Argentina will beat England in World Cup final, ...
News
3.
French billionaire ups the ante on Vodafone
News
4.
The battle to save democracy starts at the local ...
News
5.
Global gold CEOs say cost pressures set to hobble ...
News

Related Articles

Brazilian companies chase investors in battle to save Amazon

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.